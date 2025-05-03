Anambra Elders Endorse Soludo’s Re-election Bid

.Rights group calls on governor to account for over 30 arrested native doctors

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Elders of Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State under the aegis of Oyi Elders Consultative Forum, have endorsed the re-election bid of the Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

However, a rights group, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has tasked Governor Soludo to account for over 30 native doctors arrested by state security operatives in the state.

Members of the Oyi Elders Consultative Forum endorsed Soludo for a second term yesterday during a ceremony to inaugurate its new office in Nteje, the headquarters of the local government area.

A motion for the endorsement was moved by the Chairman of the local government, Hon. Emma Nweke and seconded by an elder statesman of the area, Chief Elochukwu Gwacham.

The Forum said the endorsement was because of the laudable job the Governor Soludo was doing in the state.

A member of the forum and Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Hon Chidiebele Obika, said Prof. Soludo has done well within his first tenure and deserves to be given time to complete his projects for the state.

He said, “The governor is doing well and we want to use this opportunity to endorse him for a second term. We will support his re-election and also ensure that the people of Oyi Local Government vote massively for him.

“We thank Mr. Governor for all the things he has done and still doing for the good people of Oyi. There are several projects he has done for us in Oyi, including Eke Igwe Nteje-Nando Road, Nkwelle Ezunaka-Nteje Airport Road, Umunya-Ogbunike Road, among others.”

Speaking on the reason for the formation of the forum, Obika said the forum is the coming together of strong stakeholders from different political parties in Oyi including non-partisan persons to forge a common course for the interest of Ndi Oyi.

The patron of the forum and chairman of Osisioma Foundation, Dr. Chike Obidigbo, stated that the group would continue to champion the betterment of the people of the area.

He urged the people of Oyi especially those in various positions of authority to invest more in human capital development, which he said accelerates all round developments in every society.

Meanwhile, the group said it is aware that the state Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, had in February made a press release, claiming that over 30 native doctors have been arrested, following allegations that they make protective charms and money rituals for criminals.

Intersociety however added that it is surprised that since then, only three of the arrested native doctors have been charged to court and are currently undergoing trial. It insisted that the state government needs to clear the air about those unaccounted for.

In a press statement signed by the Chairman Board of Trustees of the group, Mr. Emeka Umeagbalasi, the group said the people deserve to know if the others have been set free, killed or being held.

He said, “The state government undeniably issued a post State Executive Council statement on February 18, 2025, through the State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, confirming that “not less than 30 native doctors and Ndi Ezenwanyi are in the custody of the state government as at last count.

“Despite the fact that the state government declined to give more details including their names, arrest and detention locations and detention facilities and when they were arrested; further findings by the Intersociety showed that their number later increased to not less than 40.

“Three of them; Chigozie Nwangwu or “Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki N’ Oba; Onyeze Jesus and Ekene Igboekweze or Eke-Hit N’ Okija were arraigned on April 4, 2025 before an Anambra State High Court, after having been held unlawfully for months.

“The belated court arraignment of the trio followed public outcry and release of our 35-Page Special Report on Attacks and Violence against Freedom of Religion or Worship or Belief in South-East Nigeria, dated April 3, 2025.

“Apart from the fact that nothing is heard till date concerning the remaining others, numbering not less than 37, provisions of the Anambra Homeland Security Law 2025 are also found to have been observed in gross breach by the security outfit and the Government of Anambra State,” the group said.