Sterling Bank Doubles Down on Push for Free Bank Transfers

After sparking a national movement with its Zero Transfer Fees campaign, Sterling Bank has once again pushed the boundaries of what corporate citizenship can mean to everyday Nigerians.

Last week, regular Lagosians stepping out after long workdays were met with an unexpected gift: Sterling OneBank-branded buses waiting to take them home, free of charge.

Starting as a push against bank transfer fees, the initiative has now taken to the streets, as the bank began offering free bus rides to customers across major Lagos corridors, a gesture that will continue through May 2025 to ease the return of workers after the May Day holidays.

“For customers who have to choose between transport fare and groceries, this is more than a ride, it’s hope,” said Chidimma Okoli, Masterbrand Marketing Lead at Sterling. “When we said we were tearing down the barriers to moving your money, we meant it. But we also meant the barriers to moving yourself, to moving your dreams, to moving your life forward.

This isn’t just about banking apps. It’s about freedom, in every sense of the word.”

Mary E., a market trader from Oshodi, stepped off a Sterling bus last Friday and captured the mood perfectly. “This is the first time a bank is not just advertising but acting,” she said, beaming. “I have saved on transfers all month because of OneBank. And today, I saved on my transport. Sterling ehn, dem sharp. Dem dey move.”

Across town, a young professional shared his own experience on LinkedIn: “Every naira

matters o. I already saved money on bank transfers using OneBank. Today, Sterling saved me time, money, and stress after a brutal day at work. They just get it.

Another rider, Amaka I., a single mother and hairdresser from Ajah, described the free ride

as “a blessing nobody told me was coming.” She added, “We Lagos people work so hard

just to move. Today, I didn’t have to count Naira for my bus fare. That is dignity. That is

respect.”

Chidimma Okoli emphasized that this initiative was never about fanfare, but about putting

philosophy into action. “Financial systems have for too long extracted from Nigerians,” she said. “At Sterling, we are making a different choice. We are giving back, not just in naira and kobo, but in opportunities, in relief and in real dignity.”