ALX Launches ‘Creative Tech Lite’ to Equip African Creatives with In-Demand Tech Skills

In a bid to rewrite the narrative for Africa’s creative talent, ALX has launched the Creative Tech Lite (CTL), a future-forward programme designed to bridge the gap between creativity and technology.

The launch event, held at ALX Nigeria’s flagship hub in Costain, Lagos, welcomed industry insiders, creators, and community leaders to witness a bold step towards inclusivity in the digital economy.

With CTL, the organisation says it is unlocking new pathways for graphic designers, content creators, music producers, and storytellers, ensuring that African creatives are included in the tech revolution and leading it.

“Creative Tech Lite is our way of saying every skill set matters in the future of work,” said Ruby Igwe, the Country General Manager of ALX Nigeria. “Whether you’re creating beats, telling stories, or designing visuals, this programme gives you the tools to scale your passion into a global career. No creative is left behind.”

CTL is a seven-month intensive programme, offering hands-on learning across four major creative tracks: Graphic Design, Content Creation, AI for Creatives, and Music Production. Participants are equipped to compete and lead in the global creative tech space with a curriculum rooted in digital fluency, AI tools, and real-world applications.

Igwe added that the launch of Creative Tech Lite marks an expansion of ALX’s mission to connect young Africans to opportunity, no matter their background or discipline.

“With a track record of transforming tech talent across software engineering, cloud computing, data analytics, and entrepreneurship, ALX is now extending its impact into the creative industries, ensuring that Africa’s artists, designers, and digital storytellers have the same access to skills, community, and career growth,” Igwe stated.

Participants of CTL will also gain access to a vibrant network of like-minded creatives, professional development support, and exposure to potential job and freelance opportunities, all within the ALX ecosystem.

“Africa has always been rich in creativity. Now we’re matching that creativity with the tools to thrive in a tech-driven world,” Igwe explained. “Whether you are an emerging creative or a seasoned professional looking to level up, Creative Tech Lite is your launchpad into the future of creative work.”

Interested applicants are advised to visit www.alxafrica.ng for more details.