DIAN Moves to End Nigeria’s Over-Reliance on Foreign Defence Equipment

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Industries Association of Nigeria (DIAN) has unveiled a strategic roadmap aimed at ending Nigeria’s over-reliance on foreign defence equipment through increased local production of arms, ammunition, and other military hardware.

The initiative was unveiled in Abuja during the association’s General Meeting, where stakeholders outlined measures designed to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing capacity and enhance national security.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting and signed by the General Secretary of the association, Engr. Kola Balogun, on Friday in Abuja, DIAN said the strategy was focused on accelerating self-reliance in defence production through innovation, industrial collaboration, and enhanced indigenous capacity.

According to the communiqué, the full implementation of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Act 2023 remains central to achieving the objective.

Engr. Balogun noted that the Act provides the framework for local manufacturing, technology transfer, reduced dependence on imports, foreign exchange conservation, and job creation.

The association also disclosed that more than 18 new members had been admitted into DIAN, a development it said reflected growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s defence industrial sector.

Balogun further explained that the association was developing a coordinated strategy to strengthen synergy among stakeholders and advise the government on policies aimed at reducing reliance on imported military hardware.

DIAN stated that the initiative would not only strengthen supply chains and attract investment, but also support ongoing efforts to address insecurity across the country.

The association, however, identified weak coordination within the defence industrial ecosystem as a major challenge and called for stronger institutional alignment and effective policy implementation.

As part of its internal restructuring, DIAN announced the dissolution of its pioneer executives and trustees, with fresh elections scheduled for July 2026.

The association also adopted its constitution to guide its operations and ensure transparency and accountability.

DIAN further urged members to participate in the African International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) slated for October 2026 in Lagos.

According to the association, the event will provide a platform to showcase Nigeria’s growing defence manufacturing capacity to local and international stakeholders.

Reaffirming its commitment to building a resilient and globally competitive military industrial complex, DIAN said the new direction would promote local procurement, create employment opportunities, and enhance Nigeria’s defence capabilities.