Hardship: Don’t Despair, Better Days Ahead, Anglican Bishop Tells Nigerians

*Says church must rise as beacon of hope amid insecurity, hunger, poverty

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Bishop of the Diocese of Abuja and Archbishop Metropolitan/Primate of All Nigeria Anglican Communion, Dr. Henry Ndukuba, has urged Nigerians not to despair in the face of worsening economic hardship, insecurity, poverty and hunger, expressing confidence that better days are ahead for the country.

Speaking at the opening of the first session of the 13th Synod of the Diocese of Abuja, held at Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) in Abuja, on Thursday evening, Ndukuba called on Christians to remain steadfast in faith and become instruments of hope and service to society.

The cleric said the prevailing situation in the country required the Church and believers to rise beyond prayers and actively touch lives through compassion, peace and service.

According to him, “Given our context of ministry in Nigeria, in a time when people are suffering, in a time of insecurity, in a time of much fear, in a time of much hunger and poverty, it is necessary for us to make ourselves available, not only to God, but also to the people around us.

“It is necessary for us to be instruments of God’s peace, God’s power, touching lives and situations and families.”

Ndukuba explained that the Synod was convened to deliberate on how the Church could strengthen its ministry and make greater impact on society, drawing inspiration from Acts Chapter 15 where early Christians gathered to address issues concerning the faith and the wider community.

He stressed the need for Christians to return to the Word of God and submit themselves to the leadership of the Holy Spirit in order to remain resilient in difficult times.

“We are gathering to consider how our ministry will impact the world around us and how the Church will live out her faith in our context,” he said.

The Anglican primate added that the Church must equip believers to serve God faithfully while also responding to the needs of the poor and vulnerable.

“And the call of God upon us is to consider the priesthood of all believers and how we can be equipped to serve God. Service to God must have impact on the people,” he stated.

Ndukuba further said the Church would continue to proclaim hope despite the challenges confronting the nation.

“Our prayer is that as we rise from this place, we will not only stand in the place of prayer, we will also be people who return back to the Word of God, being teachable and empowered by the Holy Spirit so that we will be able to touch the lives of the people around us,” he said.

He added: “We are trusting God that the light of hope will not go out. Rather, God will so strengthen us that in the face of challenges, we will stand strong to declare the counsel and the excellency of our God. God will hear us. God will deliver our nation. And God will help our people.”

Explaining the significance of the 13th Synod, Ndukuba said it marked the beginning of a fresh three-year cycle of Church administration during which elections and appointments into various Church offices would be conducted.

He said, “The 13th Synod is the beginning of a Synod which will run for three years.

“This first Synod is so important in that we will be conducting elections and appointing people who will serve the Church in these three years,” he explained.

Also speaking, former Nigerian envoy, Ambassador Godknows Igali, described the Synod as the highest gathering of the Church and noted its significance because Abuja hosts the seat of the Anglican primate.

According to him, “The Synod is the highest gathering of the Church. And the significance of this Synod of the Anglican Church is the fact that the primate of the Anglican Church, the head of the Church of Nigeria, has a seat in Abuja.”

Igali said the gathering, which attracted bishops, clergy and delegates from across the country, would deliberate on how to make the Church more relevant to society and prepare Christians for national service.

He disclosed that about 600 delegates were expected at the Synod.

“The Synod is to talk about the Church, how to prepare Christians to serve this country better. He is speaking about the priesthood of every Christian, to see himself as a priest, to serve the Church and society,” he added.

Igali also described St. James Anglican Church, Asokoro, the venue of the Synod, as strategically important because of its proximity to the Presidency, National Assembly and the Judiciary in the Federal Capital Territory.