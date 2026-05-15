Bende Federal Constituents Pass Vote of Confidence in Deputy Speaker Kalu, Endorse Re-election Bid

*Kalu formally declares, assures more quality representation

Constituents across the Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State have unanimously passed a vote of confidence in the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu, while endorsing his bid for a third term in the National Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

At Kalu’s declaration held in Bende on Thursday, representatives from all 13 wards of the constituency, including political stakeholders, community leaders, youths and grassroots supporters, commended the deputy speaker for what they described as effective representation, inclusive leadership and quality service delivery since assuming office in 2019.

A statement by the SA Press Affairs to the Deputy Speaker, Udora Orizu, said the constituents noted that Kalu’s legislative contributions, empowerment programmes, infrastructural interventions and commitment to the welfare of the people have distinguished him as a worthy ambassador of Bende Federal Constituency at the national level.

According to them, the Deputy Speaker has continued to demonstrate capacity, accessibility and dedication to the development of the constituency through people-oriented initiatives spanning education, healthcare, youth empowerment, road infrastructure and economic support programmes.

Speaking on behalf of Item Ward C, Mr Orji Udeagha said, “I came to pass the message of the people of Ward C item concerning our leader, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, that he has done absolutely well. They are among those that endorsed him to contest for governor, but today they came to inform/tell him they are with him anywhere and they are assuring him that whatever the FGN want them to do for him that Bende people are solidly behind him. Bende/Item Ward C are with him. Every single vote from Item are for him.”

Also speaking on behalf of Uzuakoli, Chief Ikenna Ariwodo commended Kalu, saying that his emergence as Deputy Speaker has brought honour, visibility and strategic opportunities to the people of Bende.

He assured of their total support for Kalu’s political future, declaring that his re-election for a third term in the House of Representatives would ensure continuity in effective representation and sustained development for the constituency.

The constituents expressed optimism that Kalu would deliver even greater democratic dividends and further strengthen the voice of Bende Federal Constituency in the National Assembly when re-elected.

In his declaration remarks, the Deputy Speaker thanked the constituents for the confidence reposed in him and their continued support over the years.

Kalu reeled out several of his legislative achievements, including the sponsorship of key bills, some of which have already been signed into law, as well as constituency projects spread across the wards in the constituency.

He also expressed satisfaction with the growth and stability of the All Progressives Congress in Abia State over the years, noting that the increasing acceptance of the party has encouraged more people to join and contest for various political positions.

The Deputy Speaker extolled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership and commitment to national development through ongoing reforms.

Kalu said, “I’m returning to the National Assembly so I can finish the good work I started. I am going back to support the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a man who genuinely loves Nigeria. The President is coming with more reforms in his second tenure, and those of us who understand his philosophy and his desire to build a lasting legacy will continue to stand by him through thick and thin. If you allow me to return to the House, you will see even more development in Bende. I will do more for our people.”