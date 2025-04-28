TURNING PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVES INTO TANGIBLE SECURITY GAINS

The success of the ‘enough is enough’ directive will depend on our ability to move beyond rhetoric and implement concrete actions, argues KABIR ADAMU

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent “Enough is Enough” directive, calling for a strategic overhaul of Nigeria’s security apparatus and the outcome of a meeting by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and its proactive commitment to engage federal security organisations and leverage technology, resonates with a nation yearning for lasting peace. These presidential directive and the NGF commitments, while timely, joins a series of previous presidential pronouncements and subnational efforts aimed at improving our national security landscape. The critical question now is: how do we translate these directives and commitments into concrete, measurable security gains?

The NGF’s proactive commitment to engage federal security organisations and leverage technology offers a promising avenue. Their willingness to collaborate and explore innovative solutions underscores a shared understanding that addressing our complex security challenges requires a unified approach. This collaborative spirit is essential, but it must be coupled with concrete action and sustained accountability.

And as we move forward, a cautious and principled approach is paramount when addressing the multifaceted nature of violent conflicts in Nigeria. We must remain vigilant against:

•Biased Interpretations of Events: Our security forces must be insulated from pressures to react based on skewed or partisan interpretations of events, regardless of the conflict’s underlying drivers. Such influences can lead to misapplied resources and escalate tensions.

•Profiling and Stigmatisation: The perilous practice of profiling and stigmatising entire communities or groups based on the actions of a few is not only a violation of fundamental rights but also a catalyst for further alienation and potential radicalization across all conflict types.

•The Critical Need for Impartial Intelligence: The deployment of technology must be underpinned by objective and accurate intelligence that avoids generalisations and prejudices, ensuring that responses are targeted and just, irrespective of the conflict’s origin.

Building a truly secure Nigeria demands collaboration, innovation, a strengthened legislative role, active citizen engagement through education and advocacy, and an unwavering commitment to justice and equitable solutions for all forms of conflict. Let us engage in constructive dialogue and work collectively towards a safer, more just, and accountable future for every Nigerian, where every voice matters.

Subnational governments, comprising state governors and local government chairmen, bear a significant responsibility in building the foundational infrastructure including platforms and interventions necessary for effective and efficient public security at the grassroots level. This necessitates a proactive approach across the six critical requirements: establishing robust intelligence networks and community policing initiatives to detect threats early; implementing physical security measures and social programs that deny opportunities for crime and violence to take root; investing in command and control centers (C3 or C4i) with rapid communication systems and local security personnel to delay the progression of security incidents; equipping and training local response teams and fostering inter-agency collaboration for swift and coordinated response; establishing mechanisms for regular review of security strategies and incident analysis to identify weaknesses and adapt approaches; and developing victim support services and community-based reconciliation programs to recover from security breaches and build long-term resilience. By prioritizing these infrastructural investments and localized strategies, subnational leaders can create a more secure environment for their citizens and complement national security efforts.

To ensure that President Tinubu’s “Enough is Enough” directive, and indeed all subsequent directives, and the NGF’s commitments deliver tangible results, we must prioritize the following recommendations: Strengthening the Administrative Machinery: The administrative apparatus surrounding the President including officials at the Presidency and the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation as well as the coordinating elements of our national security architecture (the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Ministers of Defence, Interior and Police Affiars) must act as crucial catalysts. They must transform directives into precise, actionable tools, including clear guidelines, protocols, and performance metrics. This ensures seamless implementation and avoids the pitfalls of well-intentioned pronouncements fading into inaction.

Enhancing Accountability Mechanisms: Robust accountability measures are non-negotiable. Independent oversight bodies, strengthened internal disciplinary procedures, and transparent security operations are essential to build public trust and ensure adherence to the rule of law. This is especially vital in a context where previous directives have sometimes fallen short of desired accountability.

Performance Monitoring and Evaluation: Regular, data-driven performance monitoring and evaluation are critical. We must track security incidents, analyze trends, and provide regular feedback to security agencies and policymakers. This allows for course correction and ensures that strategies are continuously refined for optimal effectiveness.

Legislative Oversight: The National Assembly must play an active role in scrutinizing security budgets and operations, ensuring compliance with legal frameworks, and enacting legislation that reflects the evolving security landscape. This legislative oversight is a crucial pillar of accountability.

Ethical Technology Integration: While the NGF’s focus on technology is commendable, we must prioritize its ethical and responsible deployment. Objective intelligence gathering and the avoidance of profiling are paramount.

Active Citizen Engagement: Investing in civic education and supporting civil society organisations will empower citizens to participate in peacebuilding efforts and hold institutions accountable.

The “Enough is Enough” directive and the NGF’s commitments present crucial opportunities. However, their success depend on our collective ability to move beyond rhetoric and implement concrete, measurable actions. By strengthening the administrative machinery, enhancing accountability, leveraging technology responsibly, and fostering active citizen engagement, we can translate presidential directives into tangible security gains and build a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

Dr. Adamu is Managing Director,

Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited