Afe Babalola Wins ‘African Man of the Year’ Awards in Food Security, Canvasses Nigerians’ Return to Full Agriculture

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, (SAN), has reiterated his call for a return of the country to the era of full agricultural practice, saying no nation, especially in Africa, can thrive, or achieve greatness, without the sector.

This is coming just as the nonagenarian elder statesman emerged African Man of the Year, in Food Security, for the second time.

Afe Babalola thus set the new record at the weekend, having also emerged the recipient, eleven years ago, in 2014, defeating other nominees from across the continent.

The award was bestowed on Babalola by the Global Food Security Initiative for Green Sustainability/FIGS-Africa, and having won the award twice, the legal luminary has thus become the first African to have attained the feat.

In Nigeria, for several years, Babalola has been adjudged one of the leading large-scale farmers in Nigeria, and the largest single farmer in Ekiti, his home state, where he is also renowned as the highest taxpayer, and second largest employer of labour, after the state government.

Babalola who expressed gratitude to the global body for recognising his contributions to agriculture, described it as a challenge in ensuring food sufficiency.

He however described Nigeria as a net consuming country, pointing out that the nation cannot achieve true development without prioritising large-scale production of goods and services, particularly in agriculture.

He urged the governments at all levels to create conducive environment for farmers, saying this would enable the subnational to be a self-sustaining food hub.

His words: “What caused problems for us in this country is because we do not produce, and yet, we eat. Those who do not work do not deserve to eat, that is what the Bible taught us.

“When i started this University, I made agriculture my first priority.

“I also founded the Association of Afe Babalola Farmers in Ekiti, we do annual gathering where we give out money to best farmers in all the 16 Local Governments Areas, annually.

“Today, as we speak, my farmers have been influencing people positively in Oyo, Lagos and Osun, among several others.”

He further stated: “What governments needs to do is to encourage farming by all means, and make the environment conducive for us so that we can farm.

“When Obasanjo was in power, he made farming a matter of must, for everybody.

“However, it is unfortunate that as a result of abandonment, we are still not there, as most Nigerians today complain of hunger. I do not believe any Nigerian should complain of hunger, especially with our God-given fertile lands, lots of rains and so on.

“In short, the problems we have in this. country can be traced to the abandonment of Agriculture”.

Babalola added: “My joy is to see my people comfortable, live in peace, go to the farm peacefully, and come back home without harm.

“I insist that without agriculture, this country cannot make it”.

He said the award would spur him to do more in his singular efforts, aimed at returning agriculture to its rightful place and lifting it to the expected destination of a competitive revenue earner.”

Speaking at the investiture, which held at ABUAD, the Country Representative of the global body, Mr. Caleb Osasona, explained that the award was bestowed on Babalola over his numerous contributions to development of agriculture and food security, which had a profound impact, extending beyond Nigeria and Africa.

Osasona expressed admirations for Babalola’s commitment and dedication towards agriculture, saying Nigeria would have been more developed and food-secure if such actions were replicated nationwide.

Speaking at the event, Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji, commended the many contributions of the legal icon to the agricultural sector, which he said had placed the state on the world map.

According to him, his impact had also positively changed the facelift of the state, in the comity of states.

Oyebanji, represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, described the continental recognition, and the award on Babalola, as moment of glory and thing of pride for the state, as well as well-deserved of Babalola.

He described the elder stastesman as a man of vision, tenacity and commitment, and said his works and landmark achievements in agriculture have redefined and reinforced food security in Nigeria, inspired generations of young farmers and demonstrated that agriculture is not just a tool for survival but a gateway to prosperity.

“Through the ABUAD Bio-Diversified Farms and granting millions of naira under the Afe Babalola Annual Agricultural Grants to farmers among other laudable gestures, he has shown Africa what is possible when intellect meets innovation in agriculture.

“In Ekiti State, we are proud to align with, and take a cue from the laudable programs of this great sage,” he added

Earlier in a welcome address, ABUAD Vice Chancellor, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, commended the numerous revolutionary approaches of Babalola to the project of lifting agriculture, including reducing the cost of studying agriculture courses by about 50% as well as instituting financial rewards for all best farmers in Ekiti annually.