Warri Roads/Flyover Project: Julius Berger Making Tremendous Progress, Says Project Manager

Residents, business owners and community leaders in Warri-Effurun have expressed confidence in the transformation taking place through the Warri/Effurun Roads and Flyovers Project.

Many believe that the project will deliver lasting benefits, easing traffic congestion and unlocking economic opportunities. Their expressed enthusiasm came just as the Project Manager, Thomas Haug informed that tremendous progress was being made in the execution of the project to possibly beat the agreed deadline for the completion of the job.

At the DSC flyover, where construction is in full swing, petty traders, artisans and small businesses have sprung up and are thriving. An estate agent, Friday Onome, said the decision to bring Julius Berger to handle the city’s renewal was the best one the state government could have made. He noted that the project was already making a visible impact.

“Look at what is happening here. The flyovers are taking shape, and roads that were once in terrible condition are coming back to life.”

Onome, who relocated his office from Jakpa Road to Osubi Road to be closer to the emerging development, described Julius Berger’s Life Camp as a testament to the company’s high standards. “If their staff camp is that well-built, imagine what they’re delivering with these roads and bridges,” he added.

At Enerhen Junction, where a new flyover is under construction, businesses have quickly adapted. Food vendors, PoS operators, second-hand clothing sellers, and commercial motorcycle riders have moved into the area, anticipating the increased commercial activity the completed infrastructure will bring.

“We can’t wait for the day Julius Berger finishes this job and opens up the roads,” said Mama Ejiroghene, a food vendor. “Then Warri will be booming again. That’s why everyone is happy and cooperating with them. Anyone against this project is against progress,” she said.

As for the Project Manager, “Yes, we are making tremendous progress; we have that going for us”. He acknowledged the strong support from the community. “The people see the bigger picture. They know this project will improve their lives, so their cooperation has been excellent. Even in areas where we’ve had to regulate traffic, they understand and are patient.”

On the DSC Flyover, Haug said, all beams have been placed, and in the section along with its access roads, everything is on track for completion before the year’s end. At Enerhen junction, pedestrian walkways have been provided while vehicle access is temporarily restricted. Despite this, people are not complaining. They know this development is for their benefit,” Haug said.

According to the Haug, work on the PTI Flyover is progressing, though relocating high-tension overhead cables had posed some challenges. As of last month, two ends of the flyover were completed, and Julius Berger was awaiting the arrival of specialised equipment to move the overhead cables. Last week, Haug confirmed tremendous progress on the flyover and roads in the PTI area.

He said work is ongoing in that area saying, we are doing the foundation work there; and despite the rains that are already here, we are still working to deliver the project; and the completion date is still intact.

Meanwhile, in consonance with the acclaimed Julius Berger efforts at partnering with communities surrounding project sites, the company has carried out CSR activities with the repair and maintenance of community roads as well as doing same at the community primary school, gestures for which the residents are appreciative.

The Delta State Government awarded Julius Berger the N78 billion contract to build three flyovers and expand roads in Warri and Effurun, aiming to ease traffic congestion and improve mobility. The contract includes the construction of a flyover from Enerhen Junction to Marine Gate, expansion of the DSC/NPA Expressway.