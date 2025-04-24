‘Osamede’ to Premiere at Cannes Film Market

Award-winning filmmaker and director, James Omokwe’s Nigerian historical fantasy ‘Osamede’ has been announced as one of the films that will screen at the 2025 Cannes Film Market on May 17 at the Pavillon Afriques.

Directed by Omokwe and executive-produced by investment and finance veteran Lilian Olubi, the film follows an orphaned girl who discovers superhuman powers in the 1897 colonial Benin Kingdom. Her mission is to harness the power of the ancient Aruosa stone and liberate her people from British colonial control.

“Nigeria has exported music and films globally, but with ‘Osamede,’ we’re revolutionising how African historical narratives are presented by bringing the legendary Benin Empire’s mythology to life with production values and storytelling that mirrors Hollywood fantasy epics.” says Olubi, who will also speak at the Cannes panel ‘Beyond Budgets: Innovative Funding for Filmmakers.’

The film stars Ivie Okujaye Egboh, Lexan Aisosa Peters, William Benson, Tosin Adeyemi, Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, and Alexander Bud, bringing to life a narrative that falls within the growing category of African historical fantasy, showcased in recent global successes like “The Woman King.

‘Osamede’ represents a unique stage-to-screen evolution, building on the theatrical production staged 12 times to sold-out audiences by Olubi’s Gold Lilies Productions. This adaptation process gives the film a pre-tested narrative foundation similar to successful Broadway-to-screen adaptations.

Omokwe adds,

“Osamede goes beyond a fantasy film set in Africa. With this film, we’re reclaiming our historical narrative through the fantasy genre.

What ‘Black Panther’ did for Afrofuturism, we’re doing for African historical fantasy rooted in actual Benin Kingdom mythology. Our approach combines authentic cultural elements with cinematic spectacle in ways audiences haven’t seen before.”

The film’s international debut comes as Nigeria’s cinema industry continues to expand globally. This expansion resonates with the vision behind Nigeria’s ‘Screen Nigeria’ initiative to increase the country’s cinematic footprint abroad.

The timing is particularly significant, as ‘My Father’s Shadow’ makes history this year as the first Nigerian film to screen in Cannes’ Official Selection. Together, these films mark a breakthrough moment for Nigerian cinema, creating a simultaneous presence in both the festival’s main selection and the film market.