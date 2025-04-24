Coalition Urges  INEC to Release CTC of Recall Petition to Akpoti-Uduaghan

Chiemelie Ezeobi





A coalition of civic advocacy organisations has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately release the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the recall petition filed against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The groups insisted the senator must be furnished with the official copy of the first petition before any subsequent recall attempt is entertained by the commission.

The coalition noted they had earlier made a jointly signed letter dated April 14 2025 to INEC and it was officially acknowledged by INEC on April 15, 2025.

The letter was endorsed by Mr. Anthony Ubani, Executive Director of FixPolitics Africa, and Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Executive Director of the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC). Other co-signing organisations include Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria and the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG).

“We understand that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has requested the CTC of the recall petition your office received against her,” the letter reads.

“Also, following the commission’s announcement that the petition did not meet the threshold, the petitioners are in the process of collecting additional signatures and plan to resubmit the petition,” the group added.

INEC had earlier dismissed the initial petition to recall the senator, citing its failure to meet the constitutional requirements.

However, reports indicate that efforts are underway by the petitioners to file a second petition with additional signatures, a move which the stakeholders warn must not proceed without adhering to the principles of due process.

“We understand that the allegations of forged signatures can only be investigated by the police and the true nature of support for the recall process will only become apparent if the commission goes to the field for verification,” the coalition stated.

The stakeholders underscored that the right to receive the CTC of the original petition is not only procedural but a constitutional safeguard that ensures fairness and transparency in democratic processes.

They therefore urged INEC to act lawfully and justly by honouring Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s request before accepting any fresh petition.

“It is alarming that almost a month after her lawyers’ formal request (March 28), and payment made, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has still not received the CTC documents she is legally entitled to review,” the coalition noted. “This raises serious questions about transparency and due process in the recall proceedings”.

They further argued that the delay undermines the senator’s right to respond to the allegations in the initial petition and to challenge any fraudulent elements, such as forged signatures.

They also said Investigations confirmed that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, through her legal representatives, made a formal request for the CTC and fulfilled all necessary payment requirements, yet, as at the time of filing this report, INEC had yet to provide her with the requested documents.

“We urge the Commission to demonstrate impartiality and respect for the rule of law in handling this sensitive democratic process. Ensuring that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan receives the CTC of the initial petition is a minimal requirement for fairness and transparency.”

The coalition reiterated that electoral credibility hinges not only on the technical conduct of elections but also on adherence to constitutional rights in post-election and legislative procedures such as recalls.