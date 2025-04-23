Lasaco Assurance Clinches Information Security Management Certification

Ebere Nwoji

Lasaco Assurance Plc has announced that it has successfully obtained the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, a globally recognised benchmark for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS).

Lasaco said it clinched the certification after a thorough and detailed re-certification audit, validating its commitment to upholding the highest standards in information security and cybersecurity.

The Managing Director, Lasaco Assurance Plc, Mr. Razzaq Abiodun, said ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification highlights Lasaco’s ongoing efforts to protect confidential information, manage risks, and enhance its approach to information security, aligning with global best practices.

“We are incredibly proud of this achievement, which demonstrates our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence and continuous improvement. In today’s digital age, ensuring the safety and security of sensitive information is of paramount importance, and this certification reaffirms our commitment to being a trusted and responsible organisation,” he said.

According to him, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 offers a structured framework for managing and securing critical business information, ensuring that all aspects of the organisation’s information security are addressed through proactive risk management.

Also speaking, Head of IT, Lasaco Assurance, Mr. Dimeji Ogundele said, “This certification affirms Lasaco Assurance’s robust commitment to safeguarding sensitive data against emerging cyber threats. Moving forward, we remain dedicated to ensuring the highest level of information security, compliance, and excellence in all our operations.”