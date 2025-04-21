NYCN Inaugurates New Executives in Rivers, Four Other States

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has inaugurated new executives in Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Osun, Kano and Kaduna States.

During the inauguration, the NYCN national leadership empowered the new executives to steer the affairs of the council in their respective states for the next four years.



The new state executives emerged from elective congresses of the NYCN held in each of the states except Akwa-Ibom where a caretaker committee was constituted pending the conduct of an elective congress.

The move aims to provide inclusive, equitable and effective youth leadership in the states following the expiration of the tenure of the former executives.



In Rivers State, Ambrose Okpor emerged as chairman alongside other seven executive members.

Also, in Osun State, Akinbode Olakolupo Oluwasegun emerged as chairman alongside seven executive members. While in Kano State, Muhammed Sule emerged as chairman alongside other seven key members of the executive.

It was also noted that in Kaduna State, Umar Abubakar emerged as chairman alongside other seven executive members.

In Akwa-Ibom State, Uduak Reuben was appointed as the chairman of the newly constituted caretaker committee making her the first female to head the youth council in the State, while Isaac Ebrewong is the Secretary, Usen Johnson, Public Relations Officer with other four executive members.



The President of NYCN, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, who oversaw the elective congresses in the various states alongside members of the national executives, charged the newly elected state leaders to provide innovative, impactful and exemplary leadership.



He tasked them on transparency, accountability, and inclusivity while urging them to promote peace, cohesion and youth development as they assume their new roles in their various states.

Sukubo further urged them to form strong collaboration with government agencies, corporate organisations, and well-meaning individuals to attract employment opportunities and economic empowerment for the well-being of the youths in their states.



The youth president also warned the new state executives against involving in politics or engaging in acts that could undermine the constitution of the youth council and tarnish its image.

“We can support and work with government at all levels, the federal, state and local governments to secure the interests of young people. We promote youth agenda, ensure youth inclusion in governance, and mediate between the government and youths to foster peace and stability in the society.”

He hinted of plans to conduct more elective congresses in 17 other states before June this year.

The Returning Officers in the four states where the elective congresses held, announced that the candidates were elected unopposed, with the electoral exercise conducted in substantial compliance with the constitution of the National Youth Council of Nigeria.

They charged the new executives to prioritise the well-being of youths in their various states over personal interests thereby fostering growth and development.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected chairman of NYCN, Rivers State chapter, Ambrose Okpor, promised to empower youths with practical and lucrative skills for economic empowerment thereby promoting self-reliance.

He said under his leadership, the council will resist political manipulation while prioritizing youth enterprise, digital innovation and job creation over empty promises.

Also, in their separate acceptance speeches, the newly elected chairmen of Osun, Kano, and Kaduna State chapters, as well as the chairman of the newly constituted Caretaker Committee of the Akwa-Ibom State Chapter, pledged to initiate life changing programs and tackle peculiar challenges facing youths in their states.

It was observed that the elective congresses of the National Youth Council of Nigeria which held in the four states witnessed large turnouts of statutory delegates and were successfully conducted without any incident.