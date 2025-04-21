Falana Hits Back at Wike, Says Only a Corrupt Lawyer Wins All Cases

*Says Wike never handled a case despite being a Life Bencher

*Political prostitution may rise if Supreme Court’s defection ruling stands, he warns

Wale Igbintade

Renowned human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, has hit back at Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, describing him as “the only Life Bencher in Nigeria who has never handled a case in any trial or appellate court.”

Falana’s response follows Wike’s recent media attack, where he accused the senior advocate of lying about a Supreme Court judgment on the defection of 27 lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Wike also taunted Falana for allegedly losing the case and labelled him “a television lawyer.”

In a statement titled “I Did Not Lie Against the Supreme Court of Nigeria,” Falana dismissed the allegations, stating “It is no crime for a lawyer to lose a case in court. Only a corrupt lawyer wins all cases in all courts.”

He noted that while he regularly appeared before domestic and regional courts across Africa, he chose not to previously respond to Wike’s jabs out of respect for public discourse.



But he felt compelled to issue a rebuttal after Wike’s renewed outburst during a recent FCT press briefing.

Wike had referenced a Supreme Court ruling and accused Falana of lying about the defection issue during a Channels TV appearance.



However, Falana clarified that his comment merely acknowledged that the apex court had raised and determined the defection matter suo motu (on its own initiative), while the issue was still pending before the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.



He added that contrary to Wike’s claims, there is video and affidavit evidence confirming the lawmakers’ defection to the APC.

“It is public knowledge that Mr. Wike celebrated the Supreme Court judgment with a thanksgiving service. Yet, he attacks me for commenting on the same ruling,” Falana said.

Falana emphasised his constitutional right to critique judicial decisions, citing Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.



He accused Wike of attempting to incite the judiciary against him with baseless allegations, and challenged the minister to report him to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee if he believes there was any professional misconduct.

“Unlike Mr. Wike who insults judges when rulings don’t align with his politics, I’ve always critiqued court decisions with respect and good faith,” Falana asserted.



He also pointed to legal precedents and past statements by respected jurists, including the late Justice Oputa and former Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad, who welcomed critical engagement from the bar.

Falana warned that the recent Supreme Court position on defection—requiring the production of a political party’s register—could embolden “unpatriotic politicians” and encourage “political prostitution.”



“In the interest of political stability and national morality, I urge the Supreme Court to continue to uphold its earlier positions in cases like Attorney-General of the Federation v. Abubakar and Dapialong v. Dariye,” he added.

Falana added that Wike’s attack had failed in its “desperate bid to incite the Justices of the Supreme Court” and urged that the minister be stopped from parading himself as the unsolicited defender of the judiciary.