  • Monday, 4th May, 2026

Addosser Insurance Brokers Marks Five Years of Growth

Business | 6 seconds ago

Addosser Insurance Brokers Limited is proud to mark its fifth anniversary, cementing its place as a trusted name in Nigeria’s insurance industry.

Licensed and regulated by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Addosser Insurance Brokers commenced operations in May 2021 and has since built a reputation for delivering accessible, reliable insurance solutions to individuals and businesses across Nigeria. Its operating licence has been renewed consecutively in 2023 and 2025, a testament to its

compliance and corporate governance standards.

In five years, the company has grown from a startup to a high-performing brokerage, processing an average of 2,000 policies monthly and recording a cumulative policy count exceeding 120,000. Its product portfolio spans over 10 categories — including motor, group life, agric, professional indemnity, and directors & officers liability insurance, ensuring clients

are covered across life’s key risks.

The numbers speak clearly: a 90% client retention rate, 30% average annual revenue growth, and a 98% claims settlement record; figures that reflect not just financial strength, but a

consistent commitment to doing right by every policyholder. “Five years in, we remain committed to what we started — making insurance simple, affordable, and impactful for every client we serve,” said Kemi Ampitan, Non-Director, Addosser Insurance Brokers.

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