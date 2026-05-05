Soludo Appoints Mother of Slain Businessman As Commissioner for Womens’ Affairs, 17 Others

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has appointed Mrs Esther Chinyere Onyekesi, the mother of slain businessman, late Martin Onyekesi, as Commissioner for Womens’ Affairs.

Late Martin was last year murdered by kidnappers, who abducted him from his home and later dumped his corpse in another part of Awka, even before ransom could be paid.

The incident had sparked wide protest, including one led by popular social media activist, Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as Very Dark Man.

Despite plans to make the incident political by some governorship candidates in the state, Mrs Onyekesi, who was the women’s leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), stood her ground, insisting it had nothing to do with politics.

In what was described as the first list of commissioner-nominees, 18 names were forwarded to the Anambra State House of Assembly Speaker for screening.

The list contained only four old commissioners, while the others were new nominees.

The ministries to be manned by the nominees and their names are Agriculture, Dr. Ben Chuks Odoemena; Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Chukwukadibia Okoye; Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Mr. Udoji Amedu; Education, Dr. Ekene Ogugua; Environment, Dr. Clem Aguiyi, and Finance, Mr. Izuchukwu M. Okafor.

Others are Health, Dr. Afam Obidike; Information and Value Reformation, Dr. Law Mefor; Justice/Attorney-General, Mr. Tobechukwu Nweke SAN; Lands, Prof. Offornze Amucheazi (SAN) and Local Government and Community Affairs, Mr. Vin Ezeaka.

More names in the list are Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Prof. Charles Ofoegbu; Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr. Chijioke Oseloka Ojukwu; Power, Mr. Casmir Chinenye Agummadu; Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Okey Ezeobi; Transport, Hon. Eddy Ibuzo; Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Onyekesi and Youth Development and Sports, Mr. Patrick Agha.

The press release by the Special Assistant on New Media in the Office of the Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Franklin Osankwa, said the Speaker, Hon. Somtochukwu Nkem Udeze, received the first batch of commissioner-nominees from Governor Soludo for confirmation during plenary on Tuesday.