  • Tuesday, 5th May, 2026

ADC Loses 17 Reps to NDC, One to APC

Nigeria | 51 minutes ago

Seventeen members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In separate letters read by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, at plenary, the members cited the ongoing leadership crisis in the ADC as reason for their actions.

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi and former Kano State Governor, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, had defected from ADC to the NDC last Sunday, citing internal crisis.

The members, who joined NDC are Hon. Yusuf Datti, Hon. Sani Wakil, Hon. Mukthar Zakari and Hon. Abdulhakeem Ado, all from Kano State.

Others from Anambra State are Hon. Uchenna Okonkwo, Hon. George Ozodinobi, Hon. Obiageli Orogbu, Hon. Peter Aniekwe, Hon. Emeka Idu, Hon. Peter Uzokwe and Hon. Afam Ogene.

Also, in the list of defectors to NDC are Hon. Thaddeus Achef, Hon. Oluwaseun Sowumi, Hon. George Oluwande and Hon. Jessy-Okey Onuakalusi from Lagos State.

Equally on the list for NDC are Hon. Murphy Omoruyi (Edo) and Hon. Munachin Alozie (Abia)

However, Hon. Leke Abejide (Kogi) defected from ADC to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The deputy speaker who presided over plenary, while ruling on the motion, wished the defectors well in their future political endeavours. (NAN)

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