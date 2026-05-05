INEC Finalises Preparations for Ekiti Guber Poll, Assures Residents of Credible Exercise 

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded major preparations for the conduct of the June 20, 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, assuring residents and stakeholders of a credible, transparent and inclusive electoral process.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Bunmi Omoseyindemi, disclosed this in Ado Ekiti while briefing journalists and stakeholders on the level of preparedness of the commission ahead of the poll.

He said the commission was strictly adhering to its election timetable and had put in place necessary measures to ensure a smooth and hitch-free exercise.

According to him, the finalisation of the voter register is ongoing and will soon be released to political parties, while dates for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) would be announced in due course.

Omoseyindemi urged eligible voters who had yet to collect their PVCs to do so once collection begins, stressing that possession of valid voter cards remains a prerequisite for participation in the election.

He further disclosed that recruitment and screening of ad hoc personnel were ongoing, adding that successful applicants would undergo training on electoral procedures, deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), and result management protocols.

On logistics, the REC said the commission had commenced arrangements for the procurement, movement and secure storage of both sensitive and non-sensitive election materials.

He added that INEC was collaborating with relevant security agencies to guarantee the safe deployment of personnel and election materials across the state.

To deepen transparency and public confidence in the process, he noted that election results would be electronically transmitted and uploaded to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

While acknowledging possible challenges such as vote buying, political violence and fake news, Omoseyindemi said the commission had intensified voter education and stakeholder engagement to address the concerns.

He called on political parties, voters, security agencies and the media to play their respective roles responsibly and ensure a peaceful electoral process before, during and after the governorship election.