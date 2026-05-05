SWIS Africa Launches Initiative to Boost Women’s Participation in STEM

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A non-governmental organisation, Shaping African Women in STEM (SWIS Africa), has launched a national initiative aimed at increasing the participation of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields across Nigeria.

The initiative, implemented in partnership with Top100 Future African Leaders, is designed to equip young women with the skills, mentorship and professional networks required to thrive in STEM-related careers.

As part of the programme, the organisation has selected 44 final-year female students from universities across the country for its flagship SWIS EmpowHER programme, which seeks to support their transition from higher education into careers in academia, industry and entrepreneurship.

SWIS Africa said the intervention was conceived to address the persistent gender gap in STEM by tackling key barriers, including limited access to mentorship, career guidance and industry exposure.

The selected participants, drawn from diverse STEM disciplines, are expected to undergo structured training followed by an intensive eight-week mentorship programme.

Each participant will be paired with experienced professionals to gain practical insights and career direction.

The programme will culminate in a project presentation, where participants are expected to showcase innovative ideas and demonstrate readiness to contribute meaningfully to their respective fields.

Speaking during the onboarding session held on May 2, 2026, the Co-founder and Executive Director of SWIS Africa, Samuel Ogunsola, described the selection process as rigorous and merit-based, urging beneficiaries to take full advantage of the opportunity.

He charged the beneficiaries to build strong professional networks, acquire relevant skills and position themselves as catalysts for change within their communities and industries.

The initiative is supported by the European Union (EU) in partnership with Global Youth Mobilization through the Youth Empowerment Fund, highlighting the growing emphasis on youth-led solutions to promote gender equality, economic inclusion and sustainable development.

SWIS Africa added that participants would be integrated into an alumni network to foster continuous engagement, mentorship and long-term professional development beyond the duration of the programme.