Ahimie Elected First Female President of CIS

Fiona Ahimie has been elected the 14th President and Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), making her the first woman to occupy the role in the Institute’s more than three-decade history, a development widely lauded across the financial market as a glass-ceiling breakthrough.

Her election by the council marks a significant milestone for gender inclusion at the highest level of the Institute. Ahimiesucceeds the 13th President, Oluropo Dada, whose tenure recorded several notable achievements. She is scheduled to be formally inaugurated on June 25.

In line with the Institute’s succession framework, Ahimiepreviously served as 2nd Vice President and later as 1st Vice President. Following her elevation, former 2nd Vice President, Dr. Akeem Oyewale, has now assumed the role of 1st Vice President, while a new 2nd Vice President will be announced in due course.

Speaking on the transition, Dada expressed confidence in the new leadership. “Fiona Ahimie brings proven expertise, strong leadership, and a clear vision for the Institute’s future. I am confident she will build on the progress made and further strengthen the Institute’s role in the financial services sector,” he said.