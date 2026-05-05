NDDC Trains Staff in AI, Drone Operations, Digital Content Production

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commenced intensive technical training sessions for its personnel in corporate affairs and protocol departments, focusing on drone piloting, media content creation, video editing, and the use of artificial intelligence tools.

The training, themed, “Promoting Innovative Media: Integrating AI Knowledge, Drone Piloting and Content Creation,” is aimed at strengthening the capacity of staff in the Corporate Affairs Department to effectively project the Commission’s activities.

Speaking at the session, Dr. Oluwatimilehin Bada, Assistant Director, office of the Executive Director, Corporate Services, who represented the Executive Director, lfedayo Abegunde, commended the leadership of the Commission for prioritizing innovation.

He particularly lauded the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, for his commitment to leveraging emerging technologies to improve institutional storytelling.

According to him, the initiative is designed to empower corporate affairs personnel, who serve as the image makers of the Commission, with the necessary skills to harness AI-driven creativity and modern media tools.

He said, “We must appreciate the ingenuity and the commitment of the MD/CEO, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, who believes that adequately harnessing innovative technologies, we will be able to tell our story very well.”

In her remarks, Dr. Selina Dan-Albert, Head, New Media Unit, and Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs, stressed the importance of adopting modern tools to meet the demands of fast-paced information management.