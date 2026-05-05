  • Monday, 4th May, 2026

Coinage Fund Secures SEC Approval to Operate as Portfolio Manager

Business | 2 seconds ago

Esther Oluku 

Coinage Fund Management Limited, has  said that it has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria to operate as a Fund/Portfolio Manager. 

The approval, it said, allows it to function as a fully licensed investment and portfolio management outfit providing tailored solutions to a broad spectrum of clients. 

The firm’s Board Chairman, Dr. Victor Gbenga Afolabi, speaking to the firm’s role as a catalyst for smarter capital deployment, said: “Too many individuals and businesses leave capital idle or poorly managed due to limited access to the right expertise. We are here to change that.” 

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Biodun Oke, described the approval as both a validation of the firm’s strategic direction and a launchpad for its long-term ambitions.

“At Coinage, we are building Nigeria’s next generation of wealth and retirement future. We are committed to helping our clients achieve financial security, retirement readiness and sustainable wealth creation through ethical management practices, informed decision-making and a long-term investment philosophy,” he remarked.

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