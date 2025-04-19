Seaman’s Schnapps Celebrates Egba Heritage as Lead Sponsor of 38th Lisabi Festival

Seaman’s Schnapps, Nigeria’s number one prayer drink, proudly served as the Lead Sponsor and Official Prayer Drink at the 38th Lisabi Festival held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

This year’s festival celebrated the profound cultural heritage and values of the Egba people while honouring the legacy of Lisabi Agbongbo Akala.

The festival welcomed a remarkable gathering of dignitaries and royal fathers from across Nigeria and the diaspora. International guests from Brazil, Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago, and other parts of the world joined the festivities, highlighting the enduring historical connections between the Yoruba people and their counterparts across continents.

The opening ceremony showcased traditional events such as the Ayo Olopon competition, presided over by Dr. Oyegbola-Sodipo, Chairman of Abeokuta North Local Government Council.

At the grand finale of the 38th Lisabi Festival, held at the Ultra Modern Ake Palace Arcade, the Seaman’s Schnapps team, led by Marketing Manager Mr. Gbemileke Lawal alongside Activation Manager Mr. Benson Oluwafiropo, paid homage to His Royal Majesty, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, Okukenu IV. During the visit, the team reaffirmed Seaman’s Schnapps’ commitment to bringing blessings and supporting the rich cultural heritage of Egbaland.

Marketing Manager for Seaman’s Schnapps, Mr. Gbemileke Lawal, highlighted the brand’s integral role in this year’s festival.

“We are honoured to support this significant festival, which serves as a unifying celebration for Egba sons and daughters both at home and abroad. Seaman’s Schnapps represents heritage, honour, and blessings—values that align closely with the enduring legacy of Lisabi Agbongbo Akala and his remarkable impact on the Egba people.”

Senior Brand Manager, Mrs. Nnenna Uche-Onyenacho, shared her enthusiasm about the brand’s involvement.

“It is a privilege to play a role in uplifting the cultural spirit of Egbaland. This festival not only celebrates our shared heritage but also highlights critical issues such as youth employment and food sustainability in the region. Seaman’s Schnapps remains steadfast in its support for Egbaland and its rich traditions,” she said.

A standout feature of this year’s festival was the homage paid to Lisabi Forest, where Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, alongside other Egba monarchs, priests, and high chiefs, led the prayer rituals using Seaman’s Schnapps as the official drink. This moment further underscored the brand’s cultural significance and its role in royal and spiritual rites.

The festival also delighted attendees with an elegant display of cultural fashion, blending traditional attire with contemporary style to symbolise the evolving yet enduring Egba identity. Side attractions such as traditional dances, music, and culinary experiences added vibrant layers to the festivities, ensuring it was an occasion to remember.

As the echoes of tradition reverberate through Abeokuta, Seaman’s Schnapps continues to champion Nigeria’s cultural heritage—bringing blessings to the land, its people, and generations to come.