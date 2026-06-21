Redeploy Wike to Revolutionize Transport Ministry, Railway Sector Needs Midas Touch, Human Rights Lawyer Pleads With Tinubu

Amby Uneze in Owerri

In appreciation of the transformation and tremendous development going on at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, a legal practitioner and human rights lawyer, Ikenna Ahumibe, has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to redeploy the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to the Federal Ministry of Transportation to revolutionize that sector, especially the Nigeria’s railway segment.

Ahumibe, in a statement he released yesterday, stated that the FCT minister had performed so well in his current ministry and needed to be drafted to reclaim the transportation sector which had according to him performed below expectations.

He said, “Wike has distinguished himself as one of the most effective members of the Tinubu administration through the rapid execution and completion of critical infrastructure projects across the nation’s capital,” arguing that his record of delivering major infrastructure projects in the FCT has demonstrated the capacity needed to transform the nation’s transportation system.

The legal practitioner noted that Nigeria’s railway sector requires a visionary and result-oriented leader capable of driving the expansion of rail networks across the country and connecting all states through modern transportation infrastructure.

Ahumibe said, “The remarkable performance of the FCT Minister over the past three years has demonstrated exceptional leadership, efficiency and an unwavering commitment to achieving tangible results,” noting that an expanded railway network would significantly boost economic growth, facilitate interstate commerce, reduce transportation costs, create employment opportunities and strengthen national integration.”

He maintained that Wike possesses the determination, execution capacity and administrative experience required to deliver such an ambitious national project. “Given his track record of delivering projects within record time, Wike stands out as one of the administration’s best-performing officials and possesses the ability to link all states in the federation with railway lines,” he said.

The human rights lawyer acknowledged that the minister remains a “controversial” political figure in some quarters but stressed that his competence in project delivery cannot be overlooked. “Wike has consistently demonstrated the ability to complete projects efficiently and on schedule. This is essential for reviving Nigeria’s transportation infrastructure.

Ahumibe further described the former Rivers State governor as a seasoned political strategist and entrepreneur whose redeployment to the transportation ministry could accelerate the Federal Government’s infrastructure agenda and leave a lasting legacy in the railway sector.

He said as the administration pursues its renewed hope agenda, assigning capable and proven leaders to strategic sectors remains critical to achieving national development objectives.

“Wike is an asset to this administration. His expertise could be instrumental in transforming Nigeria’s railway system into one that effectively serves every region of the country,” he added.

The lawyer therefore called on President Tinubu to give the suggestion a favourable consideration, insisting that Nigeria’s transportation infrastructure requires urgent attention to unlock the country’s economic potential.

He expressed confidence that placing Wike at the helm of the transportation ministry would help fast-track the modernization and expansion of the nation’s railway network, thereby improving connectivity and economic opportunities across the federation.