  • Sunday, 21st June, 2026

EKITI GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULTS 2026 (As announced by INEC)

Breaking | 4 hours ago
S/NLGA     ADC   APC   PDPWINNER
1ADO-EKITI 1054 38026 3817APC
2EFON 201 8742 2051 APC
3EKITI EAST 1730 26359 2795 APC
4EKITI SOUTH-WEST 1076 14705 1800 APC
5EKITI WEST 674 28258 3644 APC
6EMURE 732 14325 851 APC
7GBONYIN (AIYEKIRE) 314 17133 1563 APC
8IDO-OSI561 17901 1449 APC
9IJERO 2026 25506 2479 APC
10IKERE 245 11116 9892 APC
11IKOLE 812 26508 750 APC
12ILEJEMEJE 579 8984 1243 APC
13IREPODUN/IFELODUN 511 29278 2119 APC
14ISE/ORUN 365 12908 1627 APC
15MOBA 994 20500 1360 APC
16OYE  998 18975 2891 APC
TOTAL 12872 319224 40543 APC
GOVERNOR-ELECT Abiodun Oyebanji

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.