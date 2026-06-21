Tinubu Congratulates Oyebanji, Says Gov’s Re-election is Vote of Confidence in Continuity, Stability, People-centred Governance

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji on his resounding victory in Saturday’s Ekiti State gubernatorial election.

The President, in a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, hailed the people of Ekiti State for their peaceful and orderly conduct, and for reposing their trust in Governor Oyebanji.

Tinubu also commended law enforcement agencies for maintaining law and order.

He charged the Independent National Electoral Commission to continue to invest in conducting a peaceful, free, fair and credible election as we approach the Osun governorship election in August, 2026 and the general election next year.

According to him, with his overwhelming victory in the election, Oyebanji has emerged as the first governor in the history of Ekiti State to win re-election back-to-back.

The President noted that Governor Oyebanji’s first term was marked by significant strides in infrastructure, agriculture, youth employment, education, healthcare, and rural development under the BAO agenda.

The renewed mandate is therefore a clear vote of confidence in continuity, stability, and people-centred governance.

Tinubu urged Governor Oyebanji to remain magnanimous in victory and to carry all Ekiti people along as he consolidates on his achievements in the next four years.

The President also commended all those who contested the election with the governor for exercising their democratic rights, saying it is now time to rally round Oyebanji in the task of taking Ekiti to the next level of governance.

Tinubu reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to partnering with the Ekiti State Government to deliver more dividends of democracy and accelerate the Renewed Hope Agenda across Nigeria.

He prayed for God’s wisdom, strength, and good health for Governor Oyebanji as he continues to serve the good people of Ekiti State.