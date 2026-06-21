How AMTY Recognition Changed Techpreneur John Onuigbo’s Life Trajectory

Technology entrepreneur and Co-founder of Foris Labs, John Onuigbo, has revealed how his recognition at the Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards transformed his personal and professional journey, describing the honour as a turning point that brought visibility, credibility and access to new opportunities.

Onuigbo, who disclosed this in an interview, said being named Anambra Innovator of the Year in 2023 and Most Impactful Young Person of the Year in 2024 by the prestigious awards platform reshaped his trajectory in ways he never imagined.

According to the young tech innovator, although he has enjoyed international recognition and appeared on global platforms, including representing his startup at the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield in Silicon Valley, there is something uniquely fulfilling about being recognised by one’s own people.

He argued that true impact should first be acknowledged at home, stressing that local validation carries a sense of belonging and responsibility that global applause cannot replace.

“Most people chase global validation. But if the people in your immediate environment do not recognize your work, then something is incomplete. Impact must first make sense at home,” Onuigbo declared.

Recalling one of the defining moments following his nomination, he narrated how his mother once rushed home in tears after neighbours informed her that his photograph had been mounted on a giant AMTY billboard in Ogidi.

“I remember the morning everything shifted. I had received the AMTY nomination letter, and I was already excited. That alone felt big. Days later, I was working from home. My mom had stepped out to the market. A few minutes later, she rushed back into the house, screaming, crying, and hugging me,” he recounted.

Onuigbo said he initially thought something was wrong, only for his mother to tell him that people were congratulating her at the market because they had seen her son’s picture and name boldly displayed on a billboard mounted by the AMTY Awards organisers at one of the busiest roundabouts in Ogidi.

The Foris Labs co-founder described the experience as unforgettable, noting that seeing his image publicly displayed in his home state made him reflect on how far his journey had come and the power of community recognition in inspiring excellence.

He further disclosed that the publicity generated by the awards, including newspaper features and public conversations, created fresh opportunities and gave greater legitimacy to his work, opening doors that had previously seemed difficult to access.

Beyond the plaques and public recognition, Onuigbo described AMTY as a platform that offers enduring value through mentorship, networking and access to accomplished leaders who are willing to guide and connect emerging talents.

He particularly commended the organisers for preserving the integrity of the awards process, noting that no financial demand or hidden condition was attached to his recognition.

“I also deeply respect the integrity of the process. No money was requested. No hidden conditions. No ‘pay this to receive that,’” he testified, describing it as a rare mark of integrity, especially at a time when many awards are becoming transactional.

“In fact, if anything, it felt like genuine recognition and encouragement for people who are simply doing meaningful work,” he added.

Speaking further on the event, Onuigbo described the annual ceremony as a gathering of some of Anambra’s finest minds across business, innovation, public service and entrepreneurship, noting that participation alone broadens one’s perspective and reinforces the belief that individual achievements contribute to a larger movement for the state’s development.

The techpreneur is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Foris Labs, Nigeria’s first gamified virtual science laboratory, an educational technology startup that enables students to perform practical science experiments through immersive digital simulations using mobile devices and computers. The innovation has gained international attention and was selected among the world’s top startups for the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield, where it represented Nigeria and Anambra State on the global stage.

Onuigbo added that the Anambra Man of the Year Awards remain “a gift that never stops giving,” maintaining that while global recognition is valuable, being celebrated by one’s own community remains one of the greatest motivations to continue creating solutions and making lasting impact.