Sexual Violence in Conflict Threatens Nigeria’s Peace, Devt, says Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Jonathan Eze

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has described conflict-related sexual violence as a major threat to Nigeria’s peace, security and sustainable development, warning that women and children are increasingly becoming targets of insecurity across the country.

Speaking on Friday to mark the 2026 International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, the minister said sexual violence perpetrated during conflicts remains one of the most devastating consequences of war, terrorism, violent extremism and insecurity.

She noted that beyond the immediate physical and psychological trauma suffered by victims, such crimes destroy families, deepen poverty, fuel displacement, undermine development and weaken national stability.

“Conflict-related sexual violence is not only a grave violation of human rights and international humanitarian law, but also a direct assault on national security, social cohesion, human capital development and sustainable peace,” she said.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting women, children and vulnerable populations under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that the administration has continued to place their welfare at the centre of national development.

According to her, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs is implementing the Renewed Hope Social Impact Intervention (RHSII-774) across the country’s 774 local government areas to strengthen child protection systems, promote women’s economic empowerment, expand social protection and build resilient communities.

The minister expressed concern over what she described as the changing dynamics of insecurity, where women and children have become deliberate targets of criminal and terrorist activities.

She cited incidents of school abductions, trafficking, forced marriages, sexual slavery, recruitment of children by armed groups and the exploitation of displaced women and girls as troubling trends that require urgent action.

“The weaponisation of children for terrorism and criminality, trafficking, sexual slavery and the exploitation of displaced women and girls are unacceptable affronts to our collective humanity,” she said.

The minister condemned the crimes and expressed confidence in the Armed Forces, intelligence agencies and other security institutions to apprehend perpetrators and ensure justice for victims.

Highlighting efforts by the government to combat sexual and gender-based violence, Sulaiman-Ibrahim said the Child Rights Act had now been domesticated in all 36 states, while the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act had been adopted in 35 states.

She added that both laws were currently undergoing legislative review to address emerging threats, including technology-facilitated violence and online exploitation.

The minister further disclosed that the ministry had strengthened advocacy against gender-based violence, expanded survivor support mechanisms, reinforced coordination under the Women, Peace and Security Agenda and deepened partnerships with state governments, civil society organisations, traditional rulers and religious leaders.

While assuring survivors of access to justice, healthcare, psychosocial support, rehabilitation and economic reintegration services, she stressed that prevention must remain the cornerstone of Nigeria’s response.

According to her, stronger early warning systems, improved school safety measures, digital protection frameworks, family-strengthening initiatives and sustained public awareness campaigns are critical to preventing violence before it occurs.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim also called on stakeholders across sectors to work together to eliminate conflict-related sexual violence.

She urged security agencies, the judiciary, healthcare institutions, schools, humanitarian organisations, traditional rulers, religious leaders and development partners to intensify collaboration in protecting vulnerable populations and prosecuting offenders.

The minister further enlisted the support of Nollywood practitioners, musicians, broadcasters, comedians, digital content creators and social media influencers, urging them to use their platforms to promote positive values, protect children and amplify messages of peace and respect.

She also appealed to parents and community leaders to remain vigilant against abuse, trafficking, exploitation and violent extremism affecting women and children.

The minister called for increased investment in Sexual Assault Referral Centres, shelters, psychosocial services, legal aid, forensic capacity, data systems and technology-driven reporting mechanisms to strengthen Nigeria’s response to conflict-related sexual violence.

“The elimination of conflict-related sexual violence is not merely a humanitarian obligation; it is a national security imperative and a moral responsibility,” she said.

She urged Nigerians to reject violence in all its forms, stand with survivors, challenge harmful social norms and support efforts aimed at building a safer and more inclusive society.

“As a nation, we must ensure that every survivor finds healing, every perpetrator faces justice, and every woman and child can live free from fear, violence and exploitation,” the minister added.