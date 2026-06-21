Live Updates: Ekiti Governorship Election 2026

SUNDAY 21 JUNE 2026

3:25AM

Ekiti Election: What The Parties Scored

.Results announced by INEC

A: 564

AA: 126

AAC: 195

ADC: 12872

ADP: 1269

APC: 319224

APM: 59

APP: 61

LP: 276

NPP: 35

PDP: 40543

PRP: 163

SDP: 179

YPP: 98

ZLP: 113

Total Valid Votes: 375,777

Total Registered Voters: 988,251

Total Accredited Voters: 384,940

Total Votes Cast: 382,109

Rejected Votes: 6,332

The announcement concluded by INEC at 03:18AM

3:15AM

Breaking: Oyebanji Wins Ekiti Election With 319,224 Votes

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The flagbearer of All Progressive Congress (APC) and Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has secured a resounding victory in the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election, defeating Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other political parties to earn a second term in office.

In her announcement, the Returning Officer, Professor Adenike Oladiji, declared that Oyebanji polled 319,224 votes, while closest challenger, Wole Oluyede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), garnered 40,543 votes, as well as Ambassador Dare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) who secured 12,872.

The candidate of the Accord Party, Opeyemi Falegan, polled 564 votes.

According to her, 988,251 voters registered in the state’s election, while 384,940 voters were accredited to participate.

A total of 382109 votes were cast across the 16 local government areas of the state while 375,777 votes were declared valid and 6,332 declared rejected.

Professor Oladiji, while announcing the results, declared that having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes cast, Biodun Oyebanji of the APC was duly elected as the Governor of Ekiti State.

3:12AM

Gov Oyebanji Set To Be Declared Winner of Ekiti Election

The All Progressives Congress candidate in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, is leading in all the election results of the 16 local governments announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the State Collation Centree in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday morning.



His closest challengers are the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Wole Oluyede, and candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ambassador Dare Bejide.

See a breakdown of the results as announced by INEC

EMURE

ADC 732

APC 14325

PDP 851

EFON

ADC 201

APC 8742

PDP 2051

IJERO

ADC 2026

APC 25506

PDP 2479

IKERE

ADC 245

APC 11116

PDP 9892

EMURE

ADC 732

APC 14325

PDP 851

EFON

ADC 201

APC 8742

PDP 2051

IJERO

ADC 2026

APC 25506

PDP 2479

IKERE

ADC 245

APC 11116

PDP 9892

EKITI SOUTHWEST

ADC 1076

APC 14705

PDP 1800

IDO/OSI

ADC 561

APC 17901

PDP 1449

EKITI WEST

ADC 674

APC 28258

PDP 3644

ADO EKITI

ADC 1054

APC 38026

PDP 3817

ILEJEMEJE

ADC 579

APC 8984

PDP 1243

ISE/ORUN

ADC 365

APC 12908

PDP 1627

OYE

ADC 998

APC 18975

PDP 2891

MOBA

ADC 994

APC 20500

PDP 1360

1:44AM

Gov Oyebanji Wins Ekiti West LGA

Governor Biodun Oyebanji, candidate of the All Progressives in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, has won in Ekiti-West local government polling 28,258 votes. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Wole Oluyede, who came second in the local government scored 3,644. Ambassador Dare Bejide, candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), scored 674 votes.

1:39AM

Gov Oyebanji Wins Ado-Ekiti LGA

All Progressives Congress candidate in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, has won the election in Ado-Ekiti local government. He scored 38,026 votes. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Wole Oluyede, who came second in the local government scored 3,817. Ambassador Dare Bejide, candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), scored 3,817 votes.

1:35AM

Oyebanji Wins Ido/Osi

All Progressives Congress candidate in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, has won in Ido/Osi local government. He scored 17,901 votes. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Wole Oluyede, who came second in the local government scored 1,449. The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ambassador Dare Bejide, polled 561 votes.

1:25AM

Oyebanji Wins Ekiti Southwest

All Progressives Congress candidate in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, has won in Ekiti South West polling 14,705. His closest rival, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Wole Oluyede, scored 1,800 votes. The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ambassador Dare Bejide, polled 1,076 votes.

SATURDAY 20 JUNE 2026

6:46PM

Oyebanji Wins Bamidele’s Polling Unit

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor and APC governorship candidate, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, won the polling unit of Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, polling 164 votes.

PDP candidate, Dr. Wole Oluyede, scored eight votes, while ADP candidate, Mr. Ayodeji Ojo, secured one vote.

6:14pm

Fayemi Commends Smooth Voting Process

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has commended the smooth and seamless conduct of accreditation and voting at his polling unit in Isan-Ekiti.

Fayemi praised INEC officials for their efficiency and said an incident in the community on Friday night was unrelated to the election, adding that the police had commenced investigation.

6:13pm

ADC Flagbearer Bejide Loses Polling Unit to Gov Oyebanji

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ambassador Dare Bejide, has lost both his Polling Unit to Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC in the ongoing Ekiti State Governorship Election.

Results from Polling Unit 4, Ward 2, Ekiti South West Local Government Area show Governor Oyebanji polling 140 votes, while Ambassador Bejide secured 37 votes. The PDP garnered 2 votes.

The outcome marks an early boost for the APC as collation of results continues across the state.

Result Summary

APC – 140 Votes

ADC – 37 Votes

PDP – 2 Votes

More updates to follow as results emerge from other polling units across Ekiti State.

03:59PM

Ekiti Poll: BVAS Glitch Slows Voting in Ikere

Gbenga Sodeinde

Voting was delayed at Polling Unit 6, Ward 4, Agbado Oyo, Ikere-Ekiti, on Saturday following a malfunction in the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

A similar situation was recorded at Polling Unit 6, Ward 3, Ikere-Ekiti, the polling unit of the PDP governorship candidate, Dr Wole Oluyede, where the BVAS was either not functioning or operating very slowly.

As of the time our correspondent visited the two polling units, only four voters had been accredited after about two hours of waiting, leaving many voters stranded.

01:19pm

Fear Keeps Voters Away in Isan-Ekiti After Eve-of-Election Shooting

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

A palpable atmosphere of fear and uncertainty hung over Isan-Ekiti on Saturday as voter turnout remained low in several polling units following the fatal shooting of a youth in the community on the eve of the Ekiti State governorship election.

Although electoral officials and security operatives were deployed to polling centres and voting commenced as scheduled, many residents stayed away from the exercise, apparently unsettled by the incident.

Observations by journalists showed that polling units in the community recorded sparse turnout during the early hours of the election, in contrast to the expected level of participation in the hometown of President Bola Tinubu’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The development prompted community leaders to appeal to residents not to allow the incident to discourage them from participating in the governorship poll.

The Onisan of Isan-Ekiti, Oba Adejuwon, said the incident should not be misconstrued as election-related violence.

The monarch explained that the tragedy followed a disagreement involving two youths in the community, insisting that it had no political undertone and was unrelated to the governorship election.

He urged residents to remain calm, avoid speculation and come out to exercise their constitutional right in a peaceful manner.

Other community leaders, including the women’s representative, Mrs. Adesola Adejuwon; the President of the Isan Progressive Union, Prof. Mathew Oluwamukomi; and Mr. Olaoluwa Daodu, also appealed for calm.

They assured residents that the situation had been brought under control and called on eligible voters to return to polling units to cast their ballots without fear.

The leaders further urged security agencies to sustain their presence in the community, protect residents and ensure that the election was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

As of the time of filing this report, voting was ongoing in the community, while efforts continued to reassure residents and encourage greater participation in the exercise.

01:17pm

Bejide Alleges Vote Buying, Driver Assault, as Araoye Denies Harassment Claim

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ilawe-Ekiti

The Ekiti State governorship election in Ilawe-Ekiti was on Saturday marred by allegations of vote buying, assault and harassment, as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Ambassador Dare Bejide, accused leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to compromise the process at his polling unit.

Bejide, who voted at Polling Unit 004, Ward 2, Oke-Adura, Ilawe-Ekiti, alleged that APC members openly distributed money to induce voters during the exercise.

The ADC candidate alleged that several APC leaders and local government officials converged on the polling unit with cash, which he claimed was being used to influence voters.

He also alleged that his driver was assaulted and injured during an altercation at the polling unit while attempting to prevent him from being pushed.

According to Bejide, the driver had been taken to hospital for treatment, while the incident had been reported to the police.

He expressed disappointment with what he described as the inadequate response of security operatives at the polling unit, insisting that the alleged vote buying and violence were unacceptable and capable of undermining the credibility of the election.

Bejide had earlier alleged that an APC chieftain, Makinde Araoye, harassed him while he was monitoring the conduct of the election in his hometown.

But Araoye dismissed the allegations, saying Bejide was attempting to create an unnecessary scene at the polling unit.

Araoye denied physically confronting the ADC candidate, maintaining that he was only carrying out routine visits to polling units within his ward to observe the exercise.

He alleged that Bejide attempted to stop him from moving around the polling unit, adding that an argument ensued before he defended himself.

The APC chieftain also described the election process across the state as peaceful and orderly, commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for what he said was an improvement in the use of electoral technology.

According to him, the improved process had reduced the time voters spent during accreditation and voting, compared to previous elections.

Araoye expressed confidence that Governor Biodun Oyebanji would secure a fresh mandate, saying the people had already made up their minds based on the governor’s performance in office.

The incident at Oke-Adura added tension to the poll in Ilawe-Ekiti, hometown of Bejide, where voting was otherwise progressing peacefully in many polling units.

At Ilapetu, Edemo and the Health Centre, including Unit 4 in Ejimo Ward, accreditation and voting commenced without major hitches as voters turned out from as early as 7:30 a.m.

INEC officials, security personnel and party agents were on ground in the affected areas to monitor the process.

An APC chieftain, Hon. Akomolafe Heinrich, who spoke with journalists at Unit 4, Ward 11, commended the peaceful conduct of voters.

“As you can see, our people have come out in their numbers and they have been peaceful so far. I believe that at the end of the day, we will be victorious,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dr. Wole Oluyede, also raised concerns over the delayed commencement of voting at Unit 6, Ward 3, Osagulu Hall, his polling unit.

Oluyede said voters had been on the queue since about 7:00 a.m. but voting had yet to commence as of about 10:00 a.m.

He accused INEC officials and security personnel at the venue of deliberately frustrating the exercise, alleging that the delay was capable of disenfranchising voters.

“I must tell you that I will not let this slide. Every irregularity will be challenged in the court of law,” Oluyede said.

Despite the complaints, voting had been concluded in some polling units in Ilawe-Ekiti by late morning, with voters and party agents awaiting the sorting and counting of ballots.

As of the time of filing this report, neither INEC nor the police had issued an official response to the allegations of vote buying and assault raised by Bejide.

01:14pm

Oyebanji Hails Voters’ Massive Turnout, Peaceful Exercise

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ikogosi-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Saturday commended residents for turning out in large numbers to participate in the governorship election, describing the exercise as a strong demonstration of the people’s faith in democracy and good governance.

Oyebanji spoke with journalists shortly after casting his vote at Ward 006, Polling Unit 003, Oyebanji’s Compound, Okelele Area, Ikogosi-Ekiti.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election in his community, noting that voters arrived early at polling units and conducted themselves peacefully while waiting to exercise their franchise.

He said reports from different parts of the state indicated that many polling units recorded impressive turnout, with eligible voters showing determination to take part in the process.

According to him, the enthusiasm displayed by residents underscored their confidence in the electoral system and their resolve to determine the future of the state through the ballot.

Oyebanji praised voters for maintaining order and decorum, urging them to sustain the peaceful atmosphere until the conclusion of voting, sorting, counting and collation of results.

The governor also commended officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies for their efforts in ensuring that the process moved smoothly in many communities.

He said the peaceful conduct of the exercise was encouraging and expressed optimism that the final outcome of the election would reflect the freely expressed will of Ekiti people.

Oyebanji urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to continue to uphold democratic values and respect the sanctity of the electoral process.

10-:19am

PDP Candidate, Oluyede, Accuses INEC, Security Agencies of Sabotaging Election

Gbenga sodeinde in Ikere Ekiti

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election, Dr. Wole Oluyede, has alleged widespread irregularities in the conduct of the poll, accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies of actions capable of undermining the credibility of the election.

Speaking with journalists shortly after arriving to cast his vote at Polling Unit 6, Ward 3, Osagulu Hall, Ado-Ekiti, on Saturday, Oluyede expressed frustration over what he described as the deliberate delay of the voting process despite the early arrival of voters and election materials.

The PDP candidate claimed that sensitive election materials were delivered to the polling unit early, while voters, including himself, had assembled at the venue as early as 6:30 a.m. However, voting had yet to commence as of 9:45 a.m.

According to him, neither INEC officials nor security personnel provided any satisfactory explanation for the delay, leaving voters stranded and uncertain about when the accreditation and voting processes would begin.

“The security officials and INEC personnel, without giving any reasonable explanation, stalled the voting process and kept the people waiting for several hours. I joined other voters on the queue very early this morning, yet up till now there has been no clear explanation as to why voting has not started,” Oluyede said.

The PDP flagbearer alleged that the development was part of a broader pattern of intimidation and improper conduct aimed at discouraging voter participation and compromising the integrity of the election.

He warned that his party would not hesitate to seek legal redress if the alleged irregularities persist, stressing that the electoral process must reflect the will of the people.

“We are documenting all these incidents. If these violations continue, we will meet them in court. The people of Ekiti deserve a free, fair and transparent election, and we will pursue every lawful means to protect their mandate,” he stated.

As of the time of filing this report, INEC officials at the polling unit had yet to publicly respond to the allegations raised by the PDP candidate. The election is being closely monitored by security agencies, election observers and party agents across the state.

09:14am

Voting started at 8:30am in Agbado Oyo Ward 4, unit 6, Ikere-Ekiti

09:12am

Heavy Security Presence on Major Roads

Security personnel were seen at road blocks on major roads to enforce restrictions of vehicular movement

09:08am

There is a large turnout at Ilapetu-Ijao Ejimo Ward 8, unit 4, Ikere-Ekiti but voters yet to vote at the stipulated 8:30am commencement time given by INEC

07:49am

Distribution of Election Materials to Polling Units Begins

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

Distribution of sensitive and non- sensitive materials have commenced at Registration Area Centre Center, situated at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Primary School, Irona, Ado-Ekiti.

The transporters are also on ground to convey the materials

07:44am

Early Voter Turnout as Election Materials Set to Depart Registration Area Centre in Ado-Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

There was early voter turnout in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday as sensitive election materials were distributed promptly to polling units ahead of the commencement of the Ekiti State governorship election.

At the Registration Area Centre (RAC) located at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Primary School, electoral officials were seen retrieving, sorting and preparing sensitive materials for deployment to polling units across Ado-Ekiti Local Government Area.

The RAC was placed under heavy security, with a strong presence of security personnel deployed to safeguard election officials and ensure the orderly movement of materials to the various polling centres.

By 7:15 a.m., voters had begun converging at several polling units across the local government area, awaiting the arrival of officials and election materials.

At Polling Unit 9, Ward 11, sensitive materials had arrived early, accompanied by National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving as ad hoc electoral officials and police personnel providing security.

Electoral officers were observed making final preparations for voting, which was scheduled to commence at 8:30 a.m.

The early deployment of sensitive materials, combined with the prompt arrival of voters at polling centres, signalled a positive start to the governorship election in Ado-Ekiti, as residents demonstrated readiness to participate in the exercise.

06:00AM

Ekiti Decides: Oyebanji, Oluyede in Two-horse Race

*13 political parties jostle for governorship seat*EU monitors warn against vote-buying, violence

*SDP denies withdrawing from race

*Police deploy personnel, tactical assets

*Bye-elections hold in six states

Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborishade, Linus Aleke in Abuja, and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

Today, no fewer than 1.02 million registered voters in Ekiti State will head to the polls in a high-stakes contest that will shape the state’s political and developmental trajectory for the next four years, as they decide who among the array of contenders will emerge victorious and occupy the Oke Ayoba seat of power.

Although 13 political parties are participating in the governorship election, pundits suggest that the race is largely a contest between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with other parties seeking to upset the dominance long enjoyed by the State’s two major political platforms.

Also, yesterday, the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) Election Observation Hub issued a strong warning against activities capable of undermining the credibility of the election.

This is as the Social Democratic Party (SDP) yesterday alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was preventing it from deploying polling agents for today’s governorship election, even as it firmly denied reports that it had withdrawn from the contest.

While politicians are at it, the Police said it has deployed its men and assets to ensure a peaceful contest and assured of safety of lives and property towards a credible, free and fair polls.

INEC also said yesterday that it was fully prepared to conduct bye-elections in six states today.

The bye-elections would hold in Dawaki Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency in Kano State, and Zuru State Constituency in Kebbi State. Others are in Ondo South Senatorial District in Ondo State, Rivers South East Senatorial District in Rivers State, Nasarawa North Senatorial District in Nasarawa State, and Enugu North Senatorial District in Enugu State.

The Ekiti election which holds today, comes after months of intense campaigns, endorsements, political realignments and grassroots mobilisation and has now shifted from campaign grounds to polling units across the 16 local government areas of the state.

With over 1.02 million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected from a registered voter population of 1.059 million, voter readiness in Ekiti ranks among the highest recorded in recent electoral history of the country.

INEC though accused of not laying a level playing field by SDP, has declared its readiness for the election, while security agencies have activated extensive operational plans aimed at ensuring a peaceful, credible and orderly process.

Although 13 political parties are participating in the governorship election, political realities suggest that the race for Oke Ayoba is largely a contest between the ruling APC and the PDP, with other parties seeking to upset the dominance long enjoyed by the state’s two major political platforms.

As voting commences across 2,445 polling units, attention is focused primarily on Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji of the APC, Chief Wole Oluyede of the PDP, Engr. Oluwadare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Opeyemi David Falegan of the Accord Party.

However, the strengths, structures and electoral prospects surrounding each candidate differ considerably.

APC: Governor Biodun Oyebanji

Oyebanji enters the election as the candidate widely viewed as the frontrunner given the power of incumbency. Since assuming office in October 2022, he has built a reputation for political accommodation, consensus-building and inclusive governance, while his administration points to achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, workers’ welfare and pension payments.

Beyond governance, the governor’s greatest political asset appears to be the broad coalition that has rallied behind his re-election bid. He enjoys the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC leadership, members of the National Assembly, local government officials, traditional rulers and several socio-political groups.

More significantly, former Governors – Niyi Adebayo, Segun Oni, Kayode Fayemi and Ayodele Fayose – have publicly endorsed his re-election, creating what many observers describe as the broadest political alliance assembled in Ekiti’s democratic history.

The APC also retains formidable grassroots structures across the state’s 177 wards, backed by an experienced election-day mobilisation network capable of translating political support into votes.

Nonetheless, the ruling party faces challenges associated with the broader national economic climate, including inflation and the rising cost of living, issues opposition parties have repeatedly highlighted during the campaign.

PDP: Wole Oluyede

For the PDP and its candidate, Chief Wole Oluyede, the election presents an opportunity to regain political relevance in a state where the party once enjoyed significant dominance.

Oluyede campaigned on promises centred on road rehabilitation, wealth creation, job opportunities, youth empowerment and economic revival, presenting himself as a credible alternative to the incumbent administration.

While the PDP remains the state’s principal opposition platform and retains pockets of loyal support, internal disagreements arising from its primary election weakened party cohesion and complicated efforts to mount a united challenge against the APC.

Perhaps the most significant setback to the PDP’s prospects has been the decision of Fayose to endorse Oyebanji rather than his party’s candidate.

Political analysts believe the development altered electoral calculations across several communities traditionally regarded as PDP strongholds.

ADC: Oluwadare Bejide

The ADC, represented by Oluwadare Bejide sought to position itself as a credible third-force alternative, campaigning on themes of accountability, governance reform and economic transformation.

Although his candidacy has generated interest among some young voters, professionals and politically independent citizens, analysts note that governorship elections in Ekiti are often determined by organisational strength, ward structures, grassroots penetration and vote-protection capacity—areas where the ADC remains at a disadvantage compared to the APC and PDP.

Accord: David Falegan

Similarly, Accord Party candidate Opeyemi David Falegan has attracted visibility through an energetic social media presence and messaging targeted at younger voters. However, observers contend that online popularity has yet to translate into the extensive grassroots network required to compete effectively in a statewide governorship election.

EU Monitors Warn Against Vote-buying, Violence

In a pre-election assessment released yesterday, the EU-SDGN described the Ekiti governorship election as a critical test of Nigeria’s new Electoral Act 2026 and a major indicator ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The hub, which comprises six civil society organisations including The Kukah Centre, Yiaga Africa and the International Press Centre, noted that the election would involve 13 political parties competing for votes across 2,445 polling units in the state’s 16 local government areas.

While commending INEC for completing most of its pre-election activities, including the configuration of BVAS machines and deployment of election personnel, the observers expressed concern that the mock accreditation exercise did not test transmission to the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV), a critical component of election transparency.

The observers also identified several potential risk factors that could threaten the credibility of the election.

Among the concerns raised were alleged vote-buying schemes involving pre-funded bank accounts and the collection of voters’ PVC and National Identification Number details in some local government areas, including Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ikole, Ikere, Ekiti East and Ekiti West.

The observation hub further warned about the spread of misinformation and inflammatory political content across social media platforms, particularly Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok and X, noting that unverified claims regarding cloned Permanent Voter Cards had the potential to create confusion and heighten tensions.

Security concerns were also highlighted, with the observers identifying Ado-Ekiti as vulnerable to urban electoral violence, while Ikole, Moba and Ilejemeje local government areas were flagged for possible cross-border criminal activities.

The group equally expressed concern about the participation of women and persons with disabilities, urging stakeholders to ensure that vulnerable groups were not excluded from the electoral process through economic coercion, voter inducement or inadequate access to assistive voting facilities.

EU-SDGN Hub called on INEC to ensure the timely opening of polling units, seamless electronic transmission of results and full deployment of election monitoring systems.

Political parties were urged to respect the provisions of the Peace Accord, accept the outcome of the election or pursue grievances through lawful channels, while security agencies were advised to remain professional, impartial and avoid excessive use of force.

Police Step Up Security, Deploy Personnel, Tactical Assets

Beyond the candidates, one of the defining features of the 2026 governorship race has been the relatively peaceful atmosphere that characterised the campaign season.

Unlike some previous elections in the state, which were marked by heightened tensions and political confrontations, this year’s contest has unfolded in a largely calm environment, notwithstanding allegations and counter-allegations between the ruling party and the opposition over claims of intimidation and politically motivated arrests.

The PDP has repeatedly accused security agencies of targeting its members, while the state government has dismissed the allegations and insisted on its commitment to a peaceful and credible electoral process.

Several local government areas are expected to play decisive roles in determining the outcome of the election. Ado-Ekiti, because of its voter population, remains the most critical battleground, while Ikere, Ikole, Oye, Ijero and Ido/Osi are also expected to exert considerable influence on the final result.

Particular attention is also likely to focus on Afao-Ekiti, the hometown of Fayose. Historically regarded as a PDP stronghold, the community now finds itself at the centre of a unique political test following Fayose’s endorsement of the APC candidate.

How voters in the town respond could provide important insight into the former governor’s continuing influence on Ekiti politics.

Security agencies have meanwhile intensified preparations for the poll.

Commissioner of Police Abayomi Shogunle confirmed the deployment of a multi-layered security framework, reinforced by senior police officers coordinating operations across the state.

Personnel have been stationed at polling units, collation centres and identified flashpoints to ensure the protection of voters, election officials and electoral materials throughout the exercise.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu has also assured members of the public that all personnel deployed for election duty have been adequately briefed on their responsibilities and rules of engagement and will discharge their duties professionally, impartially, and in accordance with the law.

The Nigeria Police Force warned that electoral offences and any act capable of undermining the integrity of the electoral process will be dealt with in accordance with the Electoral Act and other extant laws.

It urged residents to remain law-abiding and conduct themselves peacefully throughout the election period.

It also urged eligible voters to go out peacefully and exercise their constitutional rights without fear or intimidation, while also cautioning against the spread of unverified information capable of causing panic or disrupting public order.

The police reassured residents of Ekiti State of its commitment to the protection of lives and property and the conduct of a free, fair, credible and peaceful election.

By the close of voting and the conclusion of collation, Ekiti voters will deliver the final verdict and determine who occupies Oke Ayoba for the next four years.

The SDP has however insisted that its governorship candidate, Isaac Adebayo Alade, remains on the ballot and is fully participating in the election while accusing INEC of alleged exclusion.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, the SDP described reports of its withdrawal from the race as false and misleading, urging voters and the general public to discountenance them.

According to the party, its National Chairman, Prof. Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe, and the National Working Committee reaffirmed that the SDP remains a contestant in the election and that Alade is the party’s duly nominated candidate recognised by INEC.

“The Ekiti electorate and members of the general public are hereby assured that the SDP is listed on the ballot and its candidate, Ambassador Isaac Adebayo Alade, remains strongly in contention for the election,” the statement said.

The party noted that Alade was among the governorship candidates who participated in and signed the INEC peace accord ahead of the poll.

The SDP also rejected claims that it had exited the race, maintaining that the reports were intended to mislead voters ahead of the election.