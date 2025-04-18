NASENI Unveils Made-in-Nigeria Vehicles, Laptops, TVs, Others in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has unveiled its different brands of Made-in-Nigeria products in Katsina State as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s industrial sector and reduce reliance on imports.

The products which include a Hilux vehicles, laptops, phones, batteries, smart TVs, microwaves, water dispensers, hydraulic equipment, were unveiled at the agency’s Strategic Focus Group Meeting on made-in-Nigeria products in the state.

With the theme: ‘Made in Nigeria for Everyone’, the meeting served as a viable platform to discuss strategies for improving product quality, tackling production hurdles and expanding market access for the Nigerian products.

At the meeting, the NASENI Consultant and Coordinator of the Strategic Focus Group Meeting, Saleh Adamu-Kwaru, said the meeting was to fine-tune ways of improving production line and acceptability of the locally produced products in the country.

He said the strategic focus group meeting on made-in-Nigeria products was designed to also promote indigenous technology and local content and data collected, will inform future NASENI interventions.

He therefore urged the federal fovernment to support local entrepreneurs to grow and to intensify efforts on innovation and local manufacturing in order to create employment opportunities and strengthen the local supply chain.

Adamu-Kwaru underscored the importance of home-grown production in building a sustainable and competitive economy, adding that it boosts economic growth and reduces dependence on imports to enhance Nigeria’s self-sufficiency.

He said: “Participants have seen the wonders that have been done in Nigeria and something that every Nigerian must celebrate. It is part of the renewed hope agenda of the president which is being championed under the automobile sector by the executive vice chairman of NASENI.

“This vehicle (Hilux) is electronic however different from others in other parts of the world because it is a hybrid type that goes with PMS and electronic. I want to encourage the Federal Government to move up into these innovations and support the local entrepreneurs to grow.”

On the high cost of made-in-Nigeria products, Adamu-Kwaru said: “It is a matter of time, as Nigerians continue to patronise the local products, the market will expand and when it expands, is in the economic sense, when you have the economic upscale, prices automatically will come down by itself.

“And on durability and efficacy of the products, the kilometre mileage of this vehicle has covered 20,000 kilometers and until date there is no any reported issue on the vehicle. Covering up to 20,000 kilometers, I believe is enough to really say the efficacy of the vehicle.”

A key highlight of the meeting was the interactive breakout session, where industry experts, entrepreneurs, producers, regulatory bodies and other participants examined and proffered solutions to challenges facing local manufacturers.