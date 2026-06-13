Legal Expert Calls for Tougher Laws to Fight Fake news

The former Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Rimingado, has called for stronger legislation and effective regulation to tackle the menace of fake news and misinformation in Nigeria.

Magaji, who is a legal practitioner, made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

He said Nigeria already had legal provisions that could be used to prosecute the spread of false information but noted that existing laws did not specifically and comprehensively address fake news in the digital age.

According to him, the Penal Code applicable in Northern Nigeria contains provisions that criminalise the publication of false information, while the Criminal Code, which operates in Southern Nigeria, also provides sanctions against similar offences.

“Fake news can be prosecuted under existing legal frameworks because false information is recognised as an offence under the law.

“However, there is no specific legislation that directly addresses fake news as a distinct crime, especially in relation to social media platforms and digital communication,” he said.

The legal expert and activist argued that the rise of platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook had created new challenges that required updated legal responses.

He suggested that future legislation should not only target individuals who spread false information but should also impose responsibilities on digital platforms hosting such content.

“We need legislation that will specifically take care of fake news. The law should not only focus on individuals but also on the companies providing the platforms.

“In appropriate cases, such companies should be compelled to issue apologies or take responsibility where their platforms are used to spread dangerous falsehoods,” he said.

Magaji noted that while the Cybercrimes Act and other related laws attempt to deal with online offences, including cyberbullying and terrorism-related activities, they do not comprehensively cover the broader problem of fake news.

He warned that the abuse of freedom of expression without legal consequences could encourage people to attack others and circulate misleading information.

“It is only when we have robust legal instruments and regulators who are ready to enforce the laws without compromise that people will understand the consequences of spreading false information.

“The law should balance the right to freedom of expression with the need to protect individuals and society from harmful misinformation,” he added.

He pointed out that existing cybercrime provisions prescribe penalties, including up to seven years imprisonment or a fine of N7 million for certain offences connected with the misuse of digital platforms.

Magaji also expressed concern over the rapid expansion of information technology without adequate safeguards to manage emerging security risks.

According to him, Nigeria embraced global information technology and internet-based communication without putting in place sufficient mechanisms to counter the associated dangers.

He observed that criminal activities, including kidnapping for ransom, had increasingly relied on digital communication channels.

“The state has not fully adapted to the realities of the digital world. We need stronger mechanisms to respond to these challenges.

“There should be dedicated cybercrime sections in every security agency to effectively tackle technology driven crimes and the spread of fake news,” he said.

The activist stressed that strengthening the legal framework and improving enforcement would help protect public trust, discourage misinformation and promote responsible use of digital platforms. (NAN)