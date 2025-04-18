At Easter, Tinubu Promises To Deliver Better, More Just, Prosperous Nation For All Nigerians 

* Says govt’s resolve to restore peace and security in troubled areas remains unshaken

* Tasks Nigerians to keep hope alive, remain united, and resolute in pursuing national progress

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to deliver a better, more just and prosperous nation for all Nigerians.

In an Easter message released on Friday, the president, while commenting on security skirmishes in certain parts of the country, expressed his government’s resolve to restore peace and security in the troubled areas.

He also disclosed that his administration was working towards stabilising the sectors towards building an inclusive economy that serves the interests of all.

President Tinubu therefore charged Nigerians to keep hope alive, remain united and resolute in pursuing national progress.

The 10-paragrah Easter message personally signed by the president read: “I heartily felicitate Christians in Nigeria and worldwide as they commemorate Easter, the celebration of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection— the cornerstone of the Christian faith.

“The Holy Week, which spans Palm Sunday through Holy Thursday and Good Friday and culminates in Easter Sunday, calls us to reflect deeply on the enduring values of sacrifice, redemption, love and hope.

“As president of our blessed nation, I draw inspiration from this timeless message of hope and renewal. I remain steadfast in my commitment to delivering the promise of a Renewed Hope, a better, more just and prosperous Nigeria for all.

“The recent tragic incidents and the loss of lives in some parts of our country deeply saddened me. I understand the pain and fear these incidents have caused. Let me assure you that my administration’s resolve to restore peace and security remains unshakable. Forces of evil will never prevail over our country. I have given clear directives to the Armed Forces and all relevant security agencies to end insecurity decisively and without delay. With the unwavering courage and commitment of our gallant men and women in uniform, we are turning the tide and making steady progress in reclaiming peace and stability.

“We are also grateful to all Nigerians for your patience and resilience as our economy begins to show encouraging signs of recovery. We understand the economic challenges many of you are facing, and we are working tirelessly to restore investor confidence, stabilise key sectors, and build an inclusive economy that serves the interests of all Nigerians.

“During this Easter, we join the global Christian community in thanking God for Pope Francis’s recovery. We pray that his renewed strength continues to inspire his leadership and service to humanity.

“I earnestly pray that Easter’s spirit fills every heart and home with renewed faith in the immense possibilities ahead of us as a nation. Just as Christ triumphed over death, so too shall our country triumph over every challenge we face. The present moment may be cloudy, but it will usher in a glorious day.

“I urge all Nigerians to remain hopeful, united and resolute in pursuing national progress. The task before us is enormous, but together, with faith and determination, there is no obstacle we cannot overcome. Our unity and resilience are our greatest strengths.

“May the risen Christ bless our homes with peace and our nation with continued unity and prosperity.

“Happy Easter to all my fellow Nigerians.”