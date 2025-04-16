Firm Launches Innovative Retail Facility Management Solution 

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

A firm, Resource Intermediaries Limited (RIL) has unveiled a new retail facility management solution as part of its efforts to ease the burdens that homeowners and residents face in managing and maintaining property, homes and apartments/flats.

According to the company, the new solution is the first of its kind in Nigeria, designed to provide a one-stop shop solution for all facility or property management needs.

RIL says a dedicated team of experienced professionals will handle all aspects of facility management, from routine maintenance and repairs to capital improvements and enhancements.

Speaking at a media briefing to unveil the solution in Lagos, Ademolasoye Awonaike, Managing Director/CEO of Resource Intermediaries Limited, said the company, for the past decade, has been a trusted outsourcing provider easing business burdens by providing HR outsourcing, capacity building and recruitment services.

Awonaike stated that homeowners in Lagos battle with difficulties in finding reliable and trustworthy artisans, as maintaining a home can be a significant burden.

According to him, the RFM solution is specifically designed to address these pain points by providing a reliable, efficient, and affordable solution, adding that the company is committed to delivering quality service and building long-term relationships with Lagos residents.

“RIL has achieved the ISO 41001:2018 Facility Management System certification. This prestigious certification is a testament to our commitment to operational excellence, efficiency, and best practices in facility management,” Awonaike said.

He further said that the Retail Facility Management Services will offer numerous benefits like customised solutions, cost optimisation, expert team, excellent customer experience, and technology integration, as subscriptions can be paid annually and biannually.

Blessing Ujawe, Group Head, Business Process Outsourcing of the company, said so much effort and preparation have gone into setting up the facility management services to offer a tailor-made customer experience for each client.

These services, she said, will include: general deep cleaning, fire extinguisher servicing, fumigation, plumbing fixtures and fittings, swimming pool treatment, water treatment, electrical maintenance, gas cooker servicing.

Others are general ELV equipment, carpentry, HVAC maintenance, landscaping, etc., available through five convenient packages, each tailored to different needs and budgets; Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, with varying services across all bundles and a minimum annual subscription of N300,000 (N25,000 monthly).

Ujawe said the company has integrated technology in all its processes to address issues clients may have.

“We have looked at the challenges typically in facility management business or retail facility management solutions and have created processes and systems to address those issues,” Ujawe added.

She further said there are expert and professional teams who understand the business, challenges within this facility management industry and have preferred solutions to bridge these gaps.