NGA to Showcase Nigeria’s Gas Reserve, Investment Opportunities in China

Peter Uzoho

The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) has confirmed its strategic participation at the 29th World Gas Conference (WGC2025) holding next month in Beijing, China and plans to showcase several attractive investment opportunities in Nigeria including the 210.54 cubit feet of gas reserve (tcf), the Decade of Gas initiative, and enabling policies, among others.

At the conference scheduled for May 19–23, 2025, President of NGA, Mr. Akachukwu Nwokedi revealed that the association will host a Nigeria Pavilion at the prestigious triennial event, organized by the International Gas Union (IGU).

Nwokedi said the Pavilion will spotlight Nigeria’s gas sector progress, highlight investment-ready opportunities, and promote strategic interests under the Decade of Gas initiative.

“This platform is not just symbolic. It is strategic. It signals Nigeria’s readiness to take its rightful place in the global gas ecosystem, not just as a resource-rich nation, but as a serious investment destination,” he said.

According to him, the Nigeria Pavilion will bring together government leaders, industry stakeholders, and international partners to showcase major projects across the gas value chain.

He added that the pavilion will feature Nigerian Content Champions, facilitate top-tier networking, and foster global dialogue on energy transition and sustainability.

“The Pavilion aims to attract global investment into Nigeria’s gas infrastructure, processing, and distribution projects, while supporting international partnerships in financing, technology, and off-take agreements. It will also reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to leveraging gas for sustainable, low-carbon development.

“This is not just about gas. It is about jobs, industry, cleaner energy, and national transformation,” Nwokedi emphasized. “Nigeria is ready. NGA is ready. WGC2025 is our global stage. Let’s take it—together”, Nwokedi stated.

Highlighting progress in the sector, Nwokedi cited over $5 billion in new gas investments over the past year, covering infrastructure, floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG), gas processing, and domestic utilization.

He also referenced key reforms by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, including new Executive Orders on Oil & Gas.

The NGA boss equally mentioned some key projects including the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, and a Decentralized Gas Distribution Framework aimed at boosting energy access and inclusion.

The association, however, praised regulators such as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for championing commercialization and introducing a revised domestic gas pricing framework.