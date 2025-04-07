Sanwo-Olu, Hazmat to Headline One-Million-Children Values Reorientation Programme

Esther Oluku

The first lady of Lagos state, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Obafemi Hamzat, will join other delegates to flag off the inauguration of the one-million-children value reorientation programme, iFinesse.

This initiative championed by etiquette expert and Lead Consultant, The Etiquette Place, Yvonne Ebbi, in partnership with the Lagos state government, will reach one million Nigerian children with etiquette and values training across the country.

The iFinesse inauguration billed to hold on April 10, 2025, at Protea Hotel, Lagos, will bring together primary school children, policy makers, corporate partners and facilitators to engage participants, which Yvonne said, will culminate in the improvement of the Nigerian brand index.

Speaking with journalists recently, Ebbi shared that through the programme, she dreams to change the negative perception and conditioning of the Nigerian child while imbuing them with the requisite skill and social competences to confidently engage their peers on the global stage.

“There is an attitude gap which is derived from a decline in values. The resultant effect is an identity crises among young people which is evident in a glaring inferiority complex and low self esteem. We have unconsciously accepted this narrative.

“This mindset has enriched the brain drain and sent millions of brilliant Nigerians away from home with some, to their detriment.

“In partnership with Lagos State Government and supported by Corporate Sponsors, we are invading the public primary schools, organising free etiquette sessions and distributing copies of “My Little Book of Etiquette” to public school pupils and teachers.”

The programme scheduled to begin at 12:00p.m is calling on corporate organisations and stakeholders to partner with the iFinesse team to raise more values conscious children in Nigeria.