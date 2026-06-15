Lanre Okoya, Les Ojugbana Collaborate As Fertiliser, Industrial Expansion Speculation Grows

August Obi

News tabloids, social media, forums and business circles are abuzz over reported plans for fertiliser manufacturing, industrial minerals, strategic investments and public-private partnerships across Africa

Growing attention within business and investment circles continues to surround the reported relationship between Lanre Okoya, son of billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya, and agribusiness entrepreneur, Les Ojugbana, as speculation mounts over potential investments in fertiliser production, industrial minerals and large-scale development projects across Africa.

Industry observers suggest that discussions may be centred on opportunities capable of strengthening agricultural productivity, expanding manufacturing capacity and supporting long-term economic growth across Nigeria and East Africa.

Focus on Fertiliser Manufacturing

At the heart of the speculation are reports that the pair are evaluating opportunities to establish NPK fertiliser blending facilities in strategic African markets.

Agricultural experts have long emphasised the importance of increasing local fertiliser production to improve crop yields, reduce reliance on imports and enhance food security. Analysts believe new production facilities could also stimulate significant economic activity across engineering, logistics, transportation, warehousing and agricultural support services.

Projects of this nature would likely involve collaboration between governments, development finance institutions and private investors, reflecting the growing importance of public-private partnerships in delivering critical industrial infrastructure.

Türkiye Connection Attracts Industry Interest

Observers have also pointed to the Ojugbana family’s reported involvement in major industrial developments in Türkiye as a factor driving interest in the reported partnership.

Industry sources indicate that members of the family have participated in projects linked to manufacturing, industrial processing and production infrastructure. Particular attention has been given to reports that the family is currently involved in the construction of what is expected to be one of the world’s largest gypsum production facilities.

Analysts believe that access to technical expertise and operational knowledge gained from such projects could prove valuable in the development of similar facilities across Africa.

“The combination of investment ambition and practical industrial experience makes the story particularly compelling,” one Lagos-based industry analyst noted. “Investors evaluating opportunities in manufacturing and agricultural inputs naturally attract attention when they are connected to proven large-scale industrial expertise.”

Industrial Tours Fuel Speculation

Recent social media posts have further intensified interest after both businessmen shared photographs and videos from visits to manufacturing plants and industrial facilities in Türkiye, a country increasingly recognised for its strengths in industrial production and engineering.

While neither Okoya nor Ojugbana has publicly commented on the purpose of the visits, observers believe the tours may have involved assessments of production systems, manufacturing technologies and potential commercial partnerships relevant to African markets.

A Meeting of Enterprise and Industry

Many analysts view the reported collaboration as the convergence of two respected business traditions.

Lanre Okoya is the son of billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya, founder of the Eleganza Group, one of Nigeria’s most recognised manufacturing and consumer goods conglomerates. Through decades of industrial investment, the Okoya family has built a reputation for entrepreneurship, manufacturing excellence and large-scale business development. Lanre Okoya is widely regarded as an investor with interests in industrial expansion, strategic partnerships and long-term business growth.

Les Ojugbana comes from a Noble family with a long-standing legacy in enterprise development and business consulting. His father, Chief F. E. Ojugbana, founded MADEC Associates, a respected consulting and management development firm that worked extensively with government agencies, public institutions, multinational organisations and private-sector companies across Nigeria and beyond. Through its advisory services, organisational development programmes and management training initiatives, MADEC Associates played a significant role in strengthening institutional capacity and supporting enterprise growth across multiple sectors.

Building on that foundation, Les Ojugbana has established interests in agriculture, agribusiness development, investment facilitation and strategic partnerships. Through FarmAfrik and related ventures, he has championed initiatives aimed at modernising agricultural production, strengthening agricultural value chains and promoting sustainable enterprise development.

Industry observers note that the coming together of the Okoya and Ojugbana families represents the combination of two distinct but complementary traditions of Nigerian enterprise — large-scale industrial manufacturing on one hand and business development-driven agricultural innovation on the other. Many believe such collaborations reflect the type of private-sector leadership increasingly required to drive industrialisation, food security and sustainable economic growth across Africa.

Potential Opportunities in Gypsum Production

Beyond fertiliser manufacturing, market discussions have increasingly focused on possible opportunities within gypsum extraction and processing.

Gypsum is a key raw material used in cement production, construction materials and agricultural soil enhancement. With infrastructure development continuing across Africa, industry analysts view the sector as presenting significant long-term investment potential.

Observers suggest that any future investment in gypsum processing could complement broader industrial initiatives while strengthening local supply chains for both construction and agriculture.

Looking Ahead

Whether the reported discussions ultimately result in formal investments remains to be seen. However, the sustained interest from business commentators, industry stakeholders and social media users reflects growing optimism around partnerships capable of combining industrial expertise, entrepreneurial leadership and long-term investment vision.

Should projects in fertiliser manufacturing, industrial minerals and related sectors materialise, observers believe they could contribute significantly to job creation, agricultural development and industrial growth across Nigeria and East Africa, further demonstrating the role of private-sector collaboration in shaping Africa’s next phase of economic transformation.

· Mr. Obi writes from Lagos