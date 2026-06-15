Abia’s Recent Trajectory, Subject of Growing National Attention, Says Green-Amakwe

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

As Nigeria marks 27 years of democracy, the people of Abia State are not only celebrating the nation’s democratic experiece, the state’s recent trajectory has become a subject of growing national attention, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Investment Promotion and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), Chief Jerome Nbaonu Green-Amakwe has stated.

In a statement he issued to mark Democracy Day, Green-Amakwe noted that

the people of Abia State are celebrating not only the nation’s democratic journey but also a remarkable transformation unfolding across the state.

He said, “For Abians, this year’s commemoration carries a deeper significance, symbolising renewal, responsible governance, and the emergence of a new era anchored on accountability, development, and service to the people”.

According to him, if any state in the country had special reasons to celebrate Democracy Day with gratitude and optimism, “Abia stands prominently among them” as the state’s recent trajectory had become a subject of growing national attention, with many residents expressing renewed confidence in the future and a stronger belief in the power of democratic leadership to deliver tangible results.

The governor’s aide observed that for over two decades before 2023, Abia grappled with developmental challenges, unfulfilled promises, and missed opportunities that left many citizens yearning for meaningful change.

“The period was marked by widespread concerns over infrastructure, public services, and economic growth, prompting increasing calls for a new direction in governance.

“That turning point came with the election of Governor Alex Chioma Otti, OFR, and his deputy, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, FNSE,” he added.

Their emergence, he noted, signalled the beginning of a new chapter in the state’s history–one driven by a vision of reform, transparency, and people-centered leadership.

He maintained that since assuming office, the Otti administration had sought to reposition Abia through policies and projects aimed at restoring public trust and accelerating development.

“The journey to political victory, however, was neither accidental nor effortless.

“Long before the 2023 elections, a dedicated coalition of supporters, stakeholders, and grassroots mobilisers remained steadfast in their conviction that a better Abia was possible. Their determination, resilience, and unwavering belief in change laid the foundation for what has since become a transformative movement,” he pointed out.

The Special Adviser said the campaign structure that powered the movement was chaired by the late Hon. Nnanna Ngwu, while Hon. Acho Obioma served as Director-General, with key coordinators across the state’s senatorial zones and local government areas working tirelessly to mobilise support, organise communities, and articulate a vision that resonated with the aspirations of the people.

He cited prominent figures who contributed to the effort as Prince Uzor Nwachukwu, Mike Akpara, Rtd. Navy Captain McDonald Uba, Ishmael Onuoha, Prince Okey Kanu, Ogbonna Okereke, High Chief Victor Ikeji, Mrs. Magdalene Ugoanusi, Uloaku Iheanacho, Dike Nwankwo, Uche Nwosu, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Ottah Kalu (OTK), Dr.Nwokocha O. Eze, Ceekay Igara, Fr. Chris Anukuru, and Rtd. Col. Ezichi Kalu, alongside numerous grassroots coordinators whose efforts remain an integral part of the state’s political success story.

He noted that supporters of the administration credit Governor Otti’s leadership style—characterised by strategic planning, discipline, focus, and commitment—for sustaining the momentum of reform.

With a team of dedicated public servants and stakeholders, he said the governor has inspired confidence among citizens and strengthened the belief that governance can indeed be a catalyst for positive change.

Green-Amakwe stressed that as Democracy Day is celebrated across the country, tributes were being paid to all those whose sacrifices, courage, and faith helped shape Abia’s current journey.

He added that the progress recorded so far belongs not only to government officials but also to every Abian and friends of the state who believe that excellence, innovation, and sustainable development should define the future of Abia.

While congratulating Governor Otti; Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, members of the administration, grassroots mobilisers, stakeholders, and the entire people of the state, he called for continued unity, integrity, transparency, and dedication to the collective vision of a prosperous state.

He expressed optimism that with sustained commitment and God’s guidance, Abia’s ongoing transformation would continue to flourish for generations to come.