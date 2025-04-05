Ogun Cracks Down on Criminals, Lights Up Sagamu Interchange, Clears Shanties

James Sowole in Abeokuta

As part of efforts to make the Sagamu Interchange and its environs a no-go area for criminals, the Ogun State Government has provided illumination at the under-bridge area along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and subsequently at the four intersections of the interchange.

The state government, which took this step after clearing the illegal shanties, shops, and stalls in the area in order to deprive criminals of cover, undertook adequate illumination of the area through solar street lights.

Recently, the state government, in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kayode Akinmade, stated that it was fully apprised of the situation in the area and would never allow criminals to continue to launch attacks on innocent citizens.

Previously, as part of its response to the reported activities of criminals in the area, the government had deployed police and Amotekun operatives to make it safe for residents and travellers.

Apart from mandating personnel from the Bureau of Electrical Engineering Services to deploy solar street lights under the bridge, the Ogun State Government has extended the solar street lights to the roundabouts and along the inward and outward routes of the four intersections.

This intervention is part of the Light-Up Project of the Dapo Abiodun Administration in lighting up key infrastructural projects in the state.

While the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is a federal highway, the intervention is meant to stem the security concerns widely circulated on social media by residents of the state.

This Light-Up Project is meant to further enhance the security apparatus of the area and assist law enforcement agents in adequately securing the area.