Music promoter, Promomaster steps up game with Rythm & Vybz launch

An international music promoter, talent manager and a media consultant, Kayode Adepoju, popularly known in the Nigerian entertainment turf as Promomaster, has taken his music promotion business to a higher height with the launch of an online TV named: “Rythm and Vybz”.

Adepoju, while speaking with journalists on the motive behind the initiative in Lagos, said, the decision to come up with Rythm and Vybz was borne out of his passion to further promote Nigerian music artistes comprising those who are based in the country and those in diaspora.

He stated further:”It is a music live performance session on our online tv platform, promo media tv. It will be strictly on major social media platforms like instagram, facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

“With the charismatic ambience, energy-driven cinematography and melodiously pleasing rhythm, “Rythm & Vybz” takeoff will herald the rise of the next generation of Afrobeats superstars.

Promo media tv has been existing since few years ago but this Rythm & Vybz is the new baby from the stable of our promo media tv.

“This idea has been on for quite sometime, but it took a long while before it becomes a reality due to some circumstances which are inevitable. But I thank God almighty for how far he has taken me on this project.

“I want to assure my clients and prospective ones of much more discharge of quality promotion of their works particularly with launch of my online TV. I will continue to put in my best to ensure that Nigerian music artistes compete favourably to with their counterparts in other African countries, Europe and America.”