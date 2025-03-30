  • Sunday, 30th March, 2025

Onyejeocha Hails Tinubu at 73, Felicitates Muslims At Ramadan 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja 

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating President Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 73rd birthday.

She has also extended warm Eid-el-Fitr felicitations to the Muslim Ummah across Nigeria.  

In an official statement released to journalists in Abuja, the minister described President Tinubu as an exemplary leader whose decades of public service have been marked by visionary leadership and genuine commitment to national development. 

“Your Excellency’s life journey epitomizes the very essence of selfless service, from your days as a pro-democracy activist to your transformative tenure as governor of Lagos State, and now as our president,” the statement read.  

Onyejeocha particularly commended the president’s bold economic reforms, noting that while challenging, these policies demonstrate the administration’s determination to lay a solid foundation for sustainable growth, industrial advancement, and job creation. 

She emphasised that the president’s focus on workers’ welfare and youth empowerment aligns perfectly with the mandate of her ministry.  

“As we mark this milestone in Your Excellency’s remarkable life, we pray for continued divine wisdom, robust health and renewed strength as you steer our nation towards greater prosperity,” the minister stated. 

She expressed confidence that under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria’s labour sector would witness unprecedented transformation in line with global best practices.  

The statement also carried warm Eid Mubarak greetings to the president and all Muslim faithful in Nigeria as they celebrate the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan. 

Onyejeocha expressed hope that the occasion would further strengthen the bonds of unity, peace and mutual respect among all Nigerians.  

“On this doubly auspicious occasion, we celebrate not just a leader’s birthday but also the values of sacrifice, compassion and renewal that Eid represents,” the minister noted. 

She reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting the president’s vision of building a Nigeria where every citizen can thrive.  

“May the years ahead bring you greater achievements, joy and fulfillment as you continue to lead our beloved nation towards its destined greatness,” the minister prayed.

