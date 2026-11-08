NAF Redeploys 41 Air Vice Marshals to Strengthen Command Effectiveness

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has redeployed no fewer than 41 Air Vice Marshals (AVMs) in a major strategic realignment of its senior leadership.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the postings and appointments are designed to strengthen command effectiveness, enhance institutional capacity and sustain operational readiness in support of national security objectives.

He noted that the exercise, approved by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, takes immediate effect.

Air Commodore Ejodame said: “The appointments span Service Headquarters, operational commands, Defence Headquarters, training institutions and other strategic establishments, reflecting a deliberate effort to align leadership competencies and professional experience with the Service’s evolving operational and institutional priorities.”

Air Commodore Ejodame, said that

at Headquarters NAF, AVM AK Ademuwagun has been appointed Chief of Transformation and Innovation; AVM IV Ajiboye as Superintendent of Standards and Evaluation; AVM PN Amadi as Chief of Air Intelligence; AVM NN Ananaba as Chief of Operations; AVM AH Bakari as Air Provost Marshal; AVM EE Efiom as Chief of Training; AVM MS Ibrahim as Chairman, Air Expo and International Liaison; AVM AG Kehinde as Chief of Civil-Military Relations; AVM MA Sulaiman as Chief of Communications and Information Systems; AVM S Peters as Coordinator, Project Implementation Team; and AVM AJ Laoye as Chief of Aircraft Engineering. Other strategic institutional appointments include AVM AY Dari as General Manager, Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited Group of Companies, and AVM NS Okoro as Director-General, AFRDI.

At the operational command level, AVM NI Ilo has been appointed Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command, while AVM BR Mamman assumes command of Mobility Command. AVM OS Ogunsina becomes AOC, Logistics Command; AVM MN Onyebashi is appointed AOC, Special Operations Command; and AVM FCS Nwakara takes over as AOC, Ground Training Command.

In major institutional appointments, AVM PB Philips has been appointed Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), while AVM MC Ekwueme becomes Commandant, Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (AFRC). Other appointments in this category include AVM AO Akinbunwa as Commandant, Air Force War College; AVM A Idris as Commandant, Air Warfare Doctrine Centre; AVM JA Ekwuribe as Commandant, Regiment Training Centre; AVM OC Ubadike as Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology; AVM AI Sambo as Commandant, Nigerian Air Force College of Logistics and Management; and AVM M Yusuf as Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy.

At the strategic defence level, AVM UK Abdullahi has been appointed Director of Defence Operations at Defence Headquarters (DHQ), while AVM EOE Ebiowe moves to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) as Deputy Coordinator, National Intelligence. Other appointments include AVM DDG Pwajok as Director of Technical Services, Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA); AVM I Sani as Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence; AVM AA Shinkafi as Director of Liaison, DHQ; AVM AO Shogbamu as Director of Military Strategy; AVM RK Olanrewaju as Director of Search and Rescue; AVM J Usman as Director of Special Duties; AVM JJ Ijudigal as Director of Sports; AVM ZA Usman as Director of Cyber Operations; AVM EK Gabkwet as Director of Civil-Military Relations; and AVM GAA Bello as Director of Joint Warfare Doctrine, all at DHQ. Additionally, AVM AA Suleh has been appointed Deputy Chief of Defence Space Administration (DSA), while AVM OA Oyename becomes Director of Earth Observation and AVM SS Lazarus takes up appointment as Director of Launch Vehicles and Space Operations, both at DSA. AVM OT Salami has been posted to the Defence Space Command Centre (DSCC) as Deputy Chief, while AVM AI Hanidu moves to the Air Power Centre of Excellence (APCOE) as Director of Integrated Air Power Studies. Other appointments at APCOE include AVM OF Akinboyewa as Deputy Director-General and AVM MM Omar as Director, Museum/Hall of Fame. AVM DO Dickson has also been appointed General Manager, Operations, Defence Health Care Limited (DHCL).

Other appointments at Headquarters NAF include AVM AK Famuyiwa as Director of Coordination and Cooperation; AVM AK Bello as Director of Armament; AVM YA Katabiya as Director of Logistics; AVM EO Ashiegbu as Director of Policy; AVM GA Mbaka as Director of Aircraft Engineering; AVM AL Dakwat as Director of Research and Development; AVM SO Eyekosi as Director of Plans; and AVM AG Akinyimika as Director of Personnel Management.

To further strengthen operational command structures, AVM JI Ukeh has been appointed Commander, Nigerian Air Defence Corps (NADC). Other appointments include AVM OA Abu as Chief of Staff, Mobility Command; AVM I Subi as Chief of Staff, Special Operations Command; AVM NB Folaji as Chief of Staff, Tactical Air Command; AVM F Ekpah as Chief of Staff, Ground Training Command; AVM ES Odekina as Chief of Staff Logistics Command and AVM M Umar as Chief of Staff, Air Training Command. AVM GI Jibia has also been appointed Deputy Force Commander, Operation HADIN KAI. In other appointments, AVM CE Akubue has been appointed Managing Director, Aircraft Engineering and Technical Services Limited (AETSL), while AVM CE Akpa becomes Commander, Headquarters NAF Camp.

Other professional military education and training appointments include AVM SA Eyoma as Deputy Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology; AVM FO Ankeli as Commandant, Air Traffic Services Training Centre; and AVM U Ariahu as Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Air Force College of Logistics and Management.

NAF spokesperson said the strategic realignment reflects the NAF’s commitment to continuous leadership renewal, stronger institutional accountability and enhanced operational effectiveness.

The CAS expressed confidence that the professional competence and wealth of experience of the newly appointed officers would further advance his Command Philosophy and strengthen the Service’s capacity to deliver decisive airpower effects in support of joint operations and national security objectives.

All affected officers are to assume their new appointments and complete the necessary handover and takeover formalities not later than 13 November 2026.