2027: Support Tinubu’s Re-election Bid, Danjuma Urges Adamawa Residents 

Daji Sani in Yola

General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd) has appealed to Adamawa residents to support the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election, rather than that of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, the Tinubu administration had appointed more Christians into key government positions, a development he said had contributed to the progress and development of the country.

He advised Christians to vote wisely in the forth coming general election as he also donated N250 million for the expansion of the Adamawa Government House Chapel and the construction of residences for its chaplain and deputy.

The donation was announced over the weekend in Yola during the 20th anniversary celebration of the Chapel, where Danjuma was represented by General Ishaya Bamaiyi (rtd).

The anniversary, themed ‘Thus far has the Lord helped us’ taken from 1 Samuel 7:12, brought together top government officials, former governors, religious leaders and other dignitaries from across the state.

Danjuma commended the founding fathers and organisers of the anniversary for their vision, commitment and sacrifices towards the establishment and growth of the Chapel over the past two decades.

Meanwhile, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, urged youths, particularly Christian youths, to shun political thuggery and embrace peaceful conduct ahead of the 2027 general election.

Mrs Tinubu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, advised young people not to allow politicians to exploit them for selfish interests, but to promote peace, tolerance and responsible participation in the electoral process.

Farauta, who also represented Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, said the governor wants the Chapel to remain a unifying platform for Christians across all denominations and not to be identified with any particular church.

Governor Fintiri urged members of the Chapel to sustain its spiritual activities and ensure that the fire on the altar continues to burn, adding that God’s presence would continue to guide the government and inspire development and peaceful coexistence.

“Adamawa belongs to all of us. We must all join hands to ensure that the state continues to move forward, while living together as one another’s keepers,” the governor said.

In his remarks, former Governor Boni Haruna who was the originator of the Government House Chapel, explained that the Chapel was established in 2005 to fulfil the original architectural design of the Government House complex, which provided for two places of worship, a mosque and a chapel, in line with equity and fairness, and to address historical imbalance.

He expressed hope that it would remain a symbol of unity for all residents irrespective of religious differences.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, described the anniversary as a celebration of faith, courage, perseverance, unity and God’s faithfulness, urging the leadership to preserve its ecumenical character while respecting religious diversity.

The celebration also featured the presentation of awards to the First Lady, Governor Fintiri, founding fathers and past chaplains of the Chapel, as well as donations from dignitaries including Boss Mustapha, Boni Haruna, Bala Nggilari, Senator Amos Yohana and Dr Edgar Amos, among others.