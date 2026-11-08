Akpabio, NDC Hail Flamingos’ Historic World Cup Triumph

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) have congratulated Nigeria’s Under-17 women’s national football team, the Flamingos, following their historic triumph at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Akpabio described the victorious players as Nigeria’s Golden Girls, saying their achievement had brought immense pride and honour to the country and made history for the African continent.

In a congratulatory statement issued on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Anietie Ekong, the Senate President said Nigeria had become the first African country to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

He described the victory as more than a football achievement, noting that it represented a significant milestone for Nigerian sports and the entire African continent.

“By achieving this remarkable feat, you have made Nigeria the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. This is not just a victory for Nigerian football; it is a proud moment for the entire African continent,” Akpabio said.

He commended the players for demonstrating extraordinary talent, determination, resilience and the Nigerian spirit, attributing their success to the collective efforts of the players, coaches and other members of the technical crew.

According to him, their courage, discipline, teamwork and fighting spirit have brought joy to millions of Nigerians and demonstrated that talent, hard work and self-belief can make seemingly impossible dreams achievable.

The Senate President said the team had not only won a trophy but had also captured the hearts of Nigerians and inspired a new generation of young girls to pursue their ambitions.

“You have not only won a trophy; you have won the hearts of millions of Nigerians and inspired a generation of young girls to dream big, believe in themselves and reach for greatness. You are our pride, our champions and our Golden Girls,” he said.

Akpabio added that the team’s achievement had raised Nigeria’s flag high and encouraged young girls across Africa to aspire to greater accomplishments.

“You are more than champions; you are history makers!” he declared.

He congratulated the players, coaches, technical crew and everyone who contributed to the team’s historic success, adding: “The world has heard our victory song!”

Similarly, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) congratulated the Flamingos, describing their triumph over Japan as a remarkable demonstration of courage, determination and the resilience associated with the Nigerian spirit.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its National Campaign Council spokesperson, Dr. Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, the opposition party said the young players had made the country proud and demonstrated the enormous potential of Nigerian youths, particularly women.

“Congratulations to our incredible Flamingos on their historic victory over Japan. What a remarkable performance by these young Nigerian women who have just won the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup,” the party said.

The NDC noted that defeating Japan was no small achievement, commending the players for their never-say-die attitude and commitment throughout the competition.

It said the victory had once again highlighted the abundance of sporting talent among Nigerian youths and reinforced the importance of investing in their development.

“The future is bright, and it belongs to you. NDC supports youth in Nigeria,” the statement added.

The party wished the players well, describing their accomplishment as a source of inspiration and national pride.