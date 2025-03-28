How the Nigeria Immigration Service is Changing the Narrative in the Fight against Corruption

Across Nigeria, a new wave of reform is sweeping through the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) as it intensifies its fight against corruption. From Lagos to Kano, Plateau, and Rivers, immigration officers have taken to the streets, leading sensitisation walks and engaging the public on the agency’s renewed commitment to transparency, efficiency, and accountability. With the 3rd Nationwide Sensitisation and Awareness Campaign Against Corruption now in full swing, the NIS is not only raising awareness but also implementing bold reforms to eliminate corruption and improve service delivery. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

Across major cities in Nigeria, a powerful movement is gaining ground. In Lagos, Kano, Plateau, Rivers, and other states, officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have taken to the streets in a bold push against corruption. The message is clear: transparency and accountability are now at the heart of immigration services in Nigeria.

This intensified campaign is part of the 3rd Nationwide Sensitisation and Awareness Campaign Against Corruption, a drive designed to reform immigration operations and build public confidence. With the theme “Increased Digitalisation and Consolidated Innovations for Efficient and Transparent Services,” the NIS is signalling a radical shift towards automation, efficiency, and zero tolerance for corrupt practices.

Speaking at the official launch, Comptroller General of Immigration, Kemi Nana Nandap, reaffirmed the service’s commitment to tackling corruption head-on. She stressed that the agency’s strategic partnerships with key anti-corruption bodies—including SERVICOM, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)—are vital in strengthening internal control mechanisms and upholding ethical standards.

“We made a firm commitment last year to mitigate corruption in all its forms,” Nandap said. “It is on this basis that we have increased digitalisation and consolidated innovations to improve service delivery and eliminate corruption in the system.”

Marching for a Corruption-Free NIS

In Lagos, the anti-corruption campaign took the form of a sensitisation walk at Alausa, led by Assistant Comptroller General M.E. Onilede. She was joined by senior officers, including Comptroller Adebambo CIS of the Lagos State Command, as well as Passport Control Officers from Ikoyi, FESTAC, Alausa, Alimosho, and Ikorodu.

Similar events were mirrored in Kano and Plateau States, where officers marched in unison, engaging the public in discussions about the NIS’s new approach to service delivery. In Rivers State, Comptroller Abdulmajid Yabaji led the campaign, reinforcing the service’s commitment to rooting out corruption at all levels.

For the NIS, these public demonstrations are not just symbolic gestures. They are part of a broader institutional shift aimed at changing the public perception of immigration services. By taking their campaign beyond office walls and into the streets, officers are sending a strong message: corruption will no longer be tolerated, and transparency is the new standard.

Revolutionising Immigration Services

Beyond sensitisation walks, the NIS is backing its words with action. Under Nandap’s leadership, several initiatives have been introduced to eliminate corruption and improve efficiency in immigration services.

The Passport Automation Programme is one such reform. With its introduction, the lengthy and bureaucratic passport processing system has been overhauled, significantly reducing delays and closing loopholes that previously allowed corruption to thrive. The Contactless Passport Application Process is another innovation, allowing Nigerians to apply for passports entirely online, thereby eliminating physical interactions with officers and reducing opportunities for bribery.

Nandap also highlighted the deployment of e-Gates at Nigerian airports, a move designed to streamline immigration checks and minimise human interference. These automated gates ensure faster processing of passengers while reducing the potential for extortion at entry and exit points.

“The introduction of body cameras for our officers is another major step towards accountability,” she added. “These cameras will provide real-time evidence in cases of misconduct, helping to rebuild public trust in the service.”

The NIS is also finalising the launch of an electronic visa (e-Visa) system, which will enable travellers to apply for Nigerian visas online. By eliminating human contact in visa processing, the service hopes to put an end to bribery and exploitation that have plagued the system for years.

A Fight Beyond Nigeria’s Borders

The campaign against corruption is not just a domestic effort; it extends to international collaborations. The NIS is working closely with Interpol, sharing intelligence and best practices to combat transnational crimes.

“I am very proud to announce that, of the only five Interpol trainers recently certified for Nigeria, one is an NIS officer,” Nandap revealed. “This is a testament to our commitment to strengthening global partnerships in our fight against corruption.”

Domestically, the NIS is reinforcing its internal anti-corruption mechanisms through its collaboration with SERVICOM, ICPC, and the EFCC. Officers found violating ethical standards, Nandap warned, would face severe disciplinary action.

The Public’s Role in the Fight Against Corruption

While the NIS is taking significant strides towards reform, Nandap was clear that the fight against corruption cannot be won by the service alone. She called on the public to support the campaign by refusing to engage in bribery and reporting corrupt practices whenever they occur.

“To the general public, I urge you to join us in this fight,” she said. “Let us work together to create a society where corruption is unacceptable and efficiency is the norm.”

With more training sessions, stakeholder engagements, and awareness initiatives planned, the NIS is not relenting in its mission. The message from the agency is loud and clear: the era of corruption in Nigeria’s immigration services is coming to an end.