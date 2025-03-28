Finchglow Travels Receives Air France-KLM-Delta Award

Finchglow Travels, Nigeria’s leading travel consolidator, has been bestowed with the Agency of the Year in the Platinum Category award.

It was also rewarded with a Certificate of Appreciation at the Air France-KLM-Delta Celebration held in Lagos recently.

The award reflects Finchglow Travels’ consistent performance in the industry, recognising its role in driving travel sales and strengthening partnerships within the aviation sector. As a long-standing partner of Air France-KLM-Delta, the company continues to provide tailored travel solutions that connect businesses and individuals to destinations worldwide.

Speaking about the recognition, Country Sales Manager, Air France-KLM, Olumide Owolabi, stated: “Finchglow Travels has consistently demonstrated excellence in the industry, contributing significantly to our airline’s success in Nigeria. This award is a testament to their commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence.”

Also speaking at the event, Managing Director of Finchglow Travels, Ezekiel Ikotun, stated: “This award reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to innovation, service excellence, and industry collaboration.” He added: Our partnership with Air France-KLM-Delta is instrumental in providing seamless travel experiences for our clients. As the industry evolves, we remain focused on adapting to market shifts and creating more value for our customers and partners.”

Following the recognition, Head of Corporate Sales at Finchglow Travels, Aderinsola Desalu, said: “Receiving the ‘Agency of the Year – Platinum Category award’ is proof of the dedication and expertise of its team. At Finchglow Travels, we prioritise delivering tailored travel solutions to our corporate clients and affiliates. This recognition further motivates us to strengthen our partnerships and continue driving excellence in the travel industry.”