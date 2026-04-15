Vunobolki Dumps APC, Accuses Fintiri of Manipulating Congresses

Daji Sani in Yola

A governorship aspirant in Asamawa State, Chief Maurice Vunobolki, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing a breakdown of trust and accusing the state Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, of abandoning the equity and fairness he promised when he joined the party.

Addressing a press briefing in Yola, the state capital, yesterday, Vunobolki said he and his supporters across the 21 local government areas of the state left the Peoples Democratic Party on February 23, 2026, to join the APC in good faith.

He noted that the decision was based on assurances from Fintiri that the APC would uphold transparency, internal democracy, and a level playing field for all aspirants.

The former APC chieftain said recent developments in both the state government and the party have shown a complete departure from those agreed terms. He alleged that the committee set up by the governor to produce the framework for the ongoing party congresses was populated with members who are favoured aspirants for certain elective offices.

According to Vunobolki, there are credible and evidential indications of irregular membership registrations, including the use of people’s NINs without their consent.

He claimed that the goal was to create a large manipulated voting population in Yola North and to influence internal processes ahead of the party primaries.

The politician further alleged that incumbent senators have been granted automatic tickets without explanation or apology, and that the process for conducting primary elections was abruptly altered. Vunobolki said aspirants were initially told they would participate in direct primaries as provided in the new Electoral Act, but prevailing realities suggest otherwise.

Drawing from personal experience, he recalled purchasing APC nomination forms worth ₦20 million in 2019 to contest for the Adamawa Southern senatorial seat. After extensive campaigns across wards and units, he said the process was unfairly altered at the point of primaries to favour certain aspirants. He added that the imposition of candidates was catastrophic, as the two imposed candidates lost the elections woefully.

Vunobolki warned that the same pattern is playing out again, with decisions likely to be made through manipulated consensus rather than a transparent and credible process. He said the current framework lacks inclusiveness, transparency, and fairness, and reflects a system tilting toward impositions instead of democratic choices.

In light of these concerns, he announced his resignation from the APC effective April 13, 2026, following extensive consultations with stakeholders across the state. He said the move was necessary to pursue a more credible and democratic platform where transparency, fairness, and equal opportunity are guaranteed.

He called on all his supporters across the 21 LGAs of Adamawa State to withdraw their membership from the APC and await further guidance on their next steps. He also urged aspirants who believe in democratic principles to make hay while the sun still shines, stressing that political power must be rooted in the will of the people, not imposed through manipulation.

Vunobolki reaffirmed his loyalty and respect for Governor Fintiri but insisted that the political will and mandate of the people must never be compromised.

He maintained that true leadership comes from God and that democracy can only thrive where internal democratic mechanisms are respected. History, he said, has shown that being in a ruling party does not guarantee electoral victory, especially where justice and fairness are jeopardised.