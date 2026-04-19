Oil Tankers Come Under Fire as Iran Reimposes Restrictions on Strait of Hormuz

*Warns of prolonged control unless US lifts port blockade

*Trump dismisses Tehran’s move, says US won’t be ‘blackmailed’

*India summons Iran’s ambassador, lodges protest over attack of oil vessel

*Global oil supply fears resurface as tensions threaten energy security

Sunday Ehigiator

Tension has surged once again in the Middle East after Iran abruptly reimposed strict restrictions on vessel movement through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, barely 24 hours after announcing its reopening, triggering fresh fears of escalation of hostilities between Tehran and Washington.



This latest development has also fuelled renewed anxiety across global energy markets.

Responding from the Oval Office, United States President, Mr. Donald Trump, dismissed Iran’s position and signalled Washington’s determination to maintain pressure on Tehran, insisting that the US won’t be blackmailed.

Iranian military authorities, in a strongly worded statement yesterday, blamed the US for what they described as a continued “blockade” of Iranian ports, insisting that the move forced Tehran to reverse its earlier decision to allow limited maritime passage through one of the world’s most critical oil transit corridors, insisting that it will only open the Strait passage for ships that pay.



“The Islamic Republic of Iran, following previous agreements in negotiations, has agreed in good faith to the managed passage of a limited number of oil tankers and commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz,” the statement said.

“Unfortunately, the Americans continue the so-called blockade. For this reason, control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, and this strategic strait is under the strict management and control of the armed forces.”

Iran warned that the restrictions would remain in place indefinitely unless Washington guarantees unrestricted maritime access for Iranian vessels.



“As long as the United States does not end the complete freedom of passage of vessels from Iran to destination and from destination to Iran, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will remain under strict control and in its previous state,” Iranian authorities added.

Trump Pushes Back

Responding from the Oval Office, Trump dismissed Iran’s position and signalled Washington’s determination to maintain pressure on Tehran.

“We have very good conversations going on,” Trump said. “They got a little cute, as they have been doing for 47 years. They wanted to close up the Strait again, as they’ve been doing for years. They can’t blackmail us,” he added.

Trump further revealed that the US would sustain its blockade of Iranian ports until a comprehensive agreement is reached, reinforcing a hardline stance that appears to have triggered Tehran’s latest move.

“We’re talking to them, and you know, we’re taking a tough stand. They killed a lot of people. A lot of our people have been killed,” he said.



In an immediate reaction, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh sharply criticised Washington’s approach, describing Trump’s statements as inconsistent and counterproductive.

“President Trump’s statements yesterday were kind of confusing,” Khatibzadeh said during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

“There is one simple, crystal clear golden regulation: Security for all or security for none,” he added.



Khatibzadeh warned that any extension of the current ceasefire would depend on the US abandoning what he described as a “maximalist” negotiating position.

“That would only be possible if the other side just accepts to negotiate on equal footing and just puts aside its maximalist position,” he said.

While acknowledging that Iran had agreed to talks because “there is no alternative,” the deputy minister struck a defiant tone.

“We will defend ourselves until the last bullet and the last soldier,” he declared.

Gunfire in the Strait

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that two Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) gunboats fired on a tanker transiting the waterway, marking the first attack in more than 10 days since the attack near the Gulf on April 7, when a bulk carrier was struck by ‘two unidentified projectiles.’

According to the advisory, the vessel’s captain reported being “approached by 2 IRGC gun boats” approximately 20 nautical miles off the coast of Oman.



“No radio warning” was issued before shots were fired, the report said, although the tanker and its crew were confirmed safe.

In a separate incident hours later, a container ship was struck by what authorities described as an “unknown projectile,” causing damage to cargo but no reported casualties or environmental harm.

In total, three ships, a tanker, a cargo ship and a cruise ship, all internationally-flagged, were involved in the incidents off the coast of Oman yesterday.

Reports also indicated that at least two of the vessels targeted were Indian-flagged, raising alarm in New Delhi and further internationalising the crisis.

India Lodges Protest, Summons Iranian Ambassador

The crisis has already drawn international concern, with the Indian government summoning Iran’s ambassador to India, Dr. Mohammad Fathali, following reports that Indian-flagged vessels were caught in the crossfire.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveyed “deep concern” over the incident and stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region.

He urged Tehran to “resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait,” underscoring the country’s reliance on the route for energy imports. Misri, in a separate message, later confirmed two Indian-flagged ships’ involvement in the incident.

The immediate impact of Iran’s renewed restrictions was evident across global shipping lanes, as vessels began reversing course rather than risk entering the Strait.

Marine tracking data showed several tankers, including those carrying liquefied natural gas and crude oil bound for Asia, turning back toward the Gulf.

US Blockade Intensifies Pressure

The US military, under the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), confirmed that its blockade operations had already forced dozens of vessels to change course.

“Since commencement of the blockade, 23 ships have complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around,” CENTCOM said in an update.

Although the blockade does not directly target the Strait itself, its impact on Iranian shipping has had a cascading effect on maritime movement in the region.

Iran has described the blockade as a violation of the ceasefire, with its Supreme National Security Council warning that it would not allow normal passage through Hormuz under such conditions.

“As long as the enemy intends to disrupt the passage of vessels and apply its naval blockade, Iran will view that as a violation of the ceasefire,” the council said.

Iran: Strait Passage Open Only to Ships That Pay

In a fresh development, a Senior Iranian official, while speaking with CNN yesterday, said Iran will only prioritise vessels that pay to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the official, vessels that do not pay the fees will have their passage “postponed.”

Under the proposed system, vessels would be required to submit detailed information, obtain transit certificates, and pay service fees; effectively placing one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes under Iranian administrative control.



In a separate message marking Army Day, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued a veiled warning to adversaries.

“Iran’s navy stands ready to make the enemies taste the bitterness of new defeats,” the message read.

Amid mounting fears of a wider conflict, regional powers have stepped up diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis.

Foreign ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt convened on the sidelines of the Antalya forum to push for renewed negotiations.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty expressed cautious optimism.

“We are pushing very hard to move forward,” he said, adding that an agreement between the United States and Iran could be reached “in the coming days.”

Pakistan, in particular, has emerged as a key intermediary, with its military chief engaging both sides in an attempt to salvage the fragile ceasefire before its expiration.