Citing Unacceptable Terms, Bauchi PDP Halts Defection Talks With APC

*Accuses APC leadership of rejecting key conditions presented during the negotiations

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State has officially withdrawn from the proposed plan to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing the ruling party of refusing to accept key terms and conditions presented during negotiations.

The main opposition party stated that with the collapse of the defection talks, it has focused on exploring other viable political options.



It would be recalled that following his failed defection to the ruling APC, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State had indicated a possible defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) due to the lingering leadership dispute within his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



The state Chairman of the PDP, Sama’ila Burga, who disclosed the party’s position yesterday during a press conference at the PDP Secretariat along Yandoka Road in Bauchi, explained that the decision to suspend political discussions followed a lack of consensus on critical conditions between the two parties.

He said the briefing was intended to inform the public about developments concerning the party, its leadership, and key stakeholders.



According to him, the PDP entered the talks with sincere intentions to foster mutual understanding and explore political collaboration for the state’s overall progress.

However, he stated that the discussions ultimately failed to yield the desired outcome, stressing that “we entered the discussions in good faith and with an open mind, but we were unable to reach a common ground.”



Burga further revealed that the party undertook extensive consultations and careful deliberations with its key stakeholders before arriving at the decision, noting that the consultation process involved members of the National Assembly, State House of Assembly members, and local government party leaders.



He explained that the major obstacle to reaching an agreement was the APC leadership’s inability to accept some key terms and conditions presented during the negotiations.

“There was no alignment on several fundamental issues, and for that reason, we considered it appropriate to discontinue the process,” he added.



The PDP chairman also reaffirmed the party’s commitment to pursuing political pathways that best serve the interests and aspirations of the people of Bauchi State.

According to him, “we shall continue to evaluate other political alternatives that will be beneficial to the people.”

The party reaffirmed its commitment to promoting good governance, unity, and collective progress under Governor Bala Mohammed, while continuing to focus on the state’s development and the welfare of its citizens.



Responding to journalists’ questions, he said the party was mindful of electoral timelines and would take all necessary steps to meet legal requirements, leaving no stone unturned.

He added that the PDP would continue to explore available political options in the overall interest of its members and the people of Bauchi State.



Governor Mohammed had indicated a possible defection to ADC following his failed bid to defect to the APC.

The APC was said to have conceded a 60/40 power-sharing arrangement in the governor’s favour and also offered him a Senate ticket.



However, the ruling party denied him the privilege of choosing a successor, which led to a breakdown in the defection talks.

The governor disclosed his latest plan recently when he received a delegation from ADC, led by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, at the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Bauchi.