To Protect Domestic Firms, Manage Forex, FG Bans Importation of Paracetamol, Other Medicines•Frozen poultry, cement, detergents, refined vegetable oils also banned

James Emejo in Abuja

The federal government has released an updated schedule of prohibited trade items, signalling a firm stance on protecting domestic industries and managing foreign exchange.

The revised import prohibition list, dated April 1, 2026, contained 17 major categories of goods strictly barred from entering the country through any port of entry.



This latest directive from the Federal Ministry of Finance carried significant implications for importers, clearing agents, and the general public, as it covered a vast range of products from basic food staples to essential life-saving medications.

Among the most sensitive inclusions is the extensive list of prohibited medicaments under HS Codes 3003.10.00.00 through 3004.90.90.00. The government has totally banned the importation of common pharmaceutical products, including paracetamol tablets and syrups, metronidazole, cotrimoxazole, and chloroquine.



Other widely used health products, such as multivitamin capsules, aspirin, folic acid, and various ointments like penicillin and gentamycin, are now restricted to local manufacturers.

This move places the responsibility for the nation’s primary healthcare supply firmly on the domestic pharmaceutical sector, while the importation of pharmaceutical waste under HS Code 3006.92.00.00 remains strictly forbidden.



The agricultural and food sectors face equally stringent restrictions intended to bolster food security and local farming. The list confirms that live or dead birds, including frozen poultry under HS Codes 0105.1100 to 0210.99.00.00, remain banned.

This extends to pork, beef, and bird eggs, though the government has allowed an exclusion for hatching eggs of grandparent stock intended for research and breeding purposes.



Furthermore, refined vegetable oils in retail packs of five litres or less, encompassing soya-bean, palm, and sunflower oils, are prohibited. However, crude vegetable oil and specific fats like hydrogenated vegetable fats under HS 1516.20.10.00 are permitted to enter the country for industrial use.

In the retail and consumer goods category, the prohibition covers cane or beet sugar in retail packs and chemically pure sucrose containing added flavouring or colouring.



The cocoa industry is also shielded; cocoa butter, powder, and cakes, as well as chocolate preparations in blocks or bars exceeding two kilograms, are listed as prohibited items.

Other household essentials now restricted to local production include tomato paste, whole tomatoes put up for retail sale, and mineral and aerated waters. The hygiene sector is notably impacted, as all forms of soaps and organic surface-active products (commonly known as detergents) are now barred from importation under HS Codes 3401.11.10.00 through 3402.90.00.00 when intended for retail sale.



Even everyday stationery is affected, as ballpoint pens and their refills are barred from importation, though the government made a specific concession for importing pen tips. Industrial and construction materials were not left out of the revised trade policy.



Bagged cement remains on the prohibited list under HS Code 2523.29.00.00, alongside NPK 15:15:15 fertilizers and similar variants. The packaging industry faces a continued ban on corrugated paper, paper boards, and cartons, while the glass industry is protected by a prohibition on hollow glass bottles exceeding 150 milliliters in capacity.



Additionally, flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, specifically corrugated sheets wider than 600 millimeters, are restricted.

As the Nigeria Customs Service begins the enforcement of these regulations, businesses across all sectors must align their procurement strategies with this legal framework to avoid the seizure of goods and legal penalties.