Makinde to Name Preferred Governorship Candidate in May, Awaits Supreme Court Ruling on PDP

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, has said he would publicly disclose his preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election before the end of the first week of May.

Makinde, who disclosed this in a newsletter yesterday, said he had been consulting widely with elders, fathers of faith and other critical stakeholders, adding that several frontrunners had already emerged from the process.

“We are approaching that point of decision. I have been consulting widely with our elders, fathers of faith, and other critical stakeholders, and I remain fully aware of the responsibility that this decision carries.

“At this time, while a number of individuals have emerged as frontrunners, I have not disclosed my position to anyone. Any information suggesting otherwise is false,” the governor said.

Sources within the PDP had said a screening committee constituted by the governor had been interviewing aspirants since late March, with prominent contenders including the state’s Commissioner for Education, Nureni Adeniran; Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi; former Deputy Governor and current PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja; Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin; and a federal lawmaker representing Ibadan North-west/Ibadan South-west, Adedeji Stanley Olajide, among several others.

On the issue of platform, the governor said he was awaiting a Supreme Court ruling on the PDP leadership dispute before deciding the platform on which his anointed successor would contest.

“There have also been questions about the platform on which we will proceed. For now, we await the decision of the Supreme Court regarding our party, the Peoples Democratic Party. Once that decision is delivered, we will communicate our next steps clearly,” he said.

Earlier this month, speculation emerged that former Oyo State First Lady, Florence Ajimobi, had allegedly held a meeting with the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Adebowale Ogundoyin, over an alleged plot to remove the governor, an allegation both parties firmly denied.

However, Ogundoyin subsequently confirmed that he had been approached with a monetary inducement but said he categorically rejected it, adding that no amount of money could compromise his loyalty to the governor, the party, and the people they were elected to serve.

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, also alleged that Makinde was plotting the removal of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, claiming a government query would be issued against the monarch, citing his absence at a coronation ceremony of high chiefs in Ibadanland.

Both Makinde and Oba Ladoja rejected the allegation in separate reactions through their aides, describing the claim as unfounded, baseless, and a product of political mischief.